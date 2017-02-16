Ultra-liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is at it again.

On the heels of a New York Times story saying members of Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign had multiple interactions with senior Russian intelligence officials, Moore hopped on Facebook and wrote that it’s “what we all suspected. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what was going on: TRUMP COLLUDING WITH THE RUSSIANS TO THROW THE ELECTION TO HIM.”

While the Times story didn’t go that far, Moore was only too happy to take the leap — and then some.

“So this is what I want done NOW,” he offered before launching into a list of demands — the most notable being that “so-called President Trump could save the country a lot of time, money and pain by stepping down tonight.”

But then what? Is Moore cool with Vice President Mike Pence heading to the Oval Office?

No way, he wrote: “Pence can’t be president as he, too, was elected under this same fraud.”

Instead, Moore suggested the Supreme Court “has to rule either that the President is the winner of the popular vote OR the election must be held over.”

The “winner of the popular vote” is, of course, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

He added that “Republicans — the beneficiaries of this treason — cannot be allowed to hold on to the power by default. If it turns out there’s a traitor in the White House, the judicial branch must find a fair, peaceful way to un-do and then re-do the election of 2016.”

Moore at least stood up to his own party, demanding that the “weak and spineless Democrats bring Congress to a halt until investigative hearings are held and impeachment charges are filed. We don’t want to hear you Dems huff and puff and grandstand and take symbolic actions. We demand that you halt all actions being taken by an illegitimately elected government until this matter is resolved.”

His Tuesday post, which has garnered more than 36,000 shares, was still getting comments Thursday morning. Most seemed to enthusiastically back Moore’s demands — but a smattering went against the tide.