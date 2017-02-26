Tom Perez tried to troll Trump on Twitter — then it backfired and Democrats began bashing Perez

Chris Enloe
Newly elected Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez gives a victory speech during the general session of the DNC winter meeting in Atlanta, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Perez picked runner-up Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn, to be deputy chairman. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

President Donald Trump trolled newly elected Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez on Twitter Saturday after his election, saying Republicans are happy he was selected to be the new DNC leader.

Trump implied Republicans are happy with the decision because it would mean more elections — like in 2010, 2014 and 2016 — where the GOP would continue destroying Democrats in local, state and federal races.

But Perez, who served as labor secretary under former President Barack Obama, decided to fire back at Trump, telling the president that he shouldn’t get “too happy” because he, newly elected deputy chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) and “Democrats united across the country” will become his “worst nightmare.”

And while Perez probably thought he tweeted a snarky comeback, Democrats thought otherwise.

Liberals who replied to Perez’s tweet took issue with his statement that Democrats are “united.” Many, in fact, believe the Democratic Party is currently deeply divided — and it showed during Saturday’s chairman vote.

Perez, thought to be a moderate who represents the politics of Obama and Hillary Clinton, narrowly defeated Ellison, who represents the extremely liberal-wing of the DNC, on a second ballot. The election, and the run-up to Perez winning, proved Democrats are far from united.

And Democrats were quick to inform Perez of that fact on Twitter Saturday:

