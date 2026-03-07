By Blaze Media  |  Quarterly Magazine

The Scene AmFest
Wiley Amico

The Scene AmFest

Event: AmFest, Turning Point USA; Location: Phoenix, AZ




No blackpilling.Wiley Amico



The customary pyrotechnics announce the Vice President.Wiley Amico



The quiet before the storm.Wiley Amico

\

Some approve, some assert.Wiley Amico



The streets are for the scrum.Wiley Amico



Blaze TV's John Doyle locks in.Wiley Amico



Daniella Pentsak and her husband catch a breath.Wiley Amico



Will Biagini, left, peaces out with some friends.Wiley Amico



There’s always time for an inside joke: Nuance Bro, Caroline Wilder, and Sean Fitzgerald, left to right.Wiley Amico



DJT Jr. in a pensive moment.Wiley Amico



Miked and ready.Wiley Amico



Logan Hall getting ready to go viral. Wiley Amico



The energy is always high.Wiley Amico


