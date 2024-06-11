ANOTHER Disney fail: ‘The Acolyte’ 'Star Wars' series fails miserably after only two episodes

Just a few days ago, “The Acolyte” — a television series that merges the "Star Wars" franchise with murder mystery — dropped on Disney+.

When the series was first announced, Lauren Chen, BlazeTV’s cinema pundit , was stoked.

“How sick would it be to have an actual 'Star Wars' series that was simultaneously a dark thriller murder mystery?” she asks. “I think that could have been amazing.”

But her excitement quickly deflated once she started actually watching the series.

“Now that I've actually seen the first two episodes, though, I am quite sure that the people behind the show — Leslye Headland, specifically — doesn't know what a murder mystery is because if she did, I feel like she would never describe this show in such a way,” says Lauren.

“As someone who does like murder mysteries, I want darkness, I want intrigue, I want mystery. What I got with ‘The Acolyte’ was not that.”

For starters, the murderer isn’t a secret. In fact, the filmmakers reveal this information almost immediately.

“If in the opening scene we see exactly who did the killing and how they did it. It's not a murder mystery,” scoffs Lauren.

But that’s not the only way “The Acolyte” breaks the murder mystery genre code.

“The [plot] twist was revealed like 20 minutes into the first episode,” sighs Lauren, adding that “any intrigue, any tension, or mystery that the show ever manages to build up, it dashes almost immediately.”

For example, one of the major conflicts “is solved almost immediately,” leaving audience members yawning.

“This is just not how murder mysteries work,” critiques Lauren.

To hear the remainder of her analysis (including spoilers!), watch the review below.

Want more from Lauren Chen?

To enjoy more of Lauren’s pro-liberty, pro-logic, and pro-market commentary on social and political issues, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.