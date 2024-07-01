Disney VP caught on hidden camera EXPOSING woke DEI by James O’Keefe

James O’Keefe has done it again.

The investigative journalist confirmed suspicions that Disney has “gone woke” in his latest undercover expose with his organization, the O’Keefe Media Group.

The group captured a Disney executive on camera admitting that Disney prioritizes skin color rather than merit when it comes to hiring employees.

The executive, senior vice president and team lead over at 20th Television Michael Giordano told one of OMG’s investigators that there have certainly “been times where, you know, there’s no way we’re hiring a white male for this.”

“Just kind of unspoken?” the undercover journalist says to Giordano.

“There are times when it’s spoken,” Giordano confirms, before explaining the way it’s been phrased is, “There’s no way we’re hiring a white male for this role.”

Giordano had also told the undercover journalist that a promotion was likely not in the cards for him because he is seen as a white male.

“As far as Disney is concerned I’m a white male. That’s not who they’re looking to promote at the moment,” he said.

Once the report was released, Giordano was let go from his position.

Lauren Chen is not shocked that Disney has been caught.

“For a long time, people like me have looked at Disney and wondered, okay, if they care about diversity and woke so much, why don’t they still have diverse characters but at least have a well-written, you know, well-made show?” Chen says.

“I think it’s pretty clear here that the reason why they don’t have that at least quality with the wokeness is because they’re also prioritizing skin color when it comes to the people who are making their shows, writing their films, managing their company,” she adds.

While there are obviously talented writers of color, population-wise there are not enough to hire only those of color.

“They’re having to boost up people who probably aren’t as good at their jobs as they should be, simply because they like the way they look,” Chen comments.

Want more from Lauren Chen?

To enjoy more of Lauren’s pro-liberty, pro-logic, and pro-market commentary on social and political issues, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.