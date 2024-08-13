'Real subtle': season finale of Amazon Prime show features presidential assassination plot scheduled for January 6, debuts ONE WEEK after Trump shooting

“The Boys” – a television series about rogue superheroes – is one of Amazon Prime’s most successful shows to date. However, with each season, the producers have dialed up the wokeness and all but ruined the show. Its popularity rating has dropped in tandem with the increased politicization of the characters and plot.

In her last video , Lauren tackled the show’s pro-abortion agenda . In this review, she lambastes the finale, which was destined to be a scandal due to its contents and timing.

To backtrack a bit, in this season of “The Boys,” the writers have made it clear from the get-go that the character of Homelander, who is the face of the entire series, is a parody of Donald Trump – the left’s version of Donald Trump, that is.

Homelander and his supporters are painted as racist, sexist, fascist, and just plain evil. It could easily be said that his character mirrored the mainstream media’s incessant cries of “Trump is Hilter!”

Interestingly enough, the finale of “The Boys” dropped on July 18, not even a week after Trump’s near-assassination. But did that stop the creators from airing the episode, which, believe it or not, centered on the plotted assassination of a president (which was scheduled for January 6) and Homelander’s plan to take over America and imprison those who don’t get on board with his agenda?

No, it did not.

The finale dropped as scheduled, but the original title of the episode – “Assassination Run” – was changed to just “Season 4 Finale.” The producers also threw in a disclaimer at the beginning of the episode that read: “Viewer discretion advised. This episode contains scenes of fictional political violence. Any similarities to recent events are completely coincidental and unintentional. Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television and producers of The Boys oppose, in strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind.”

“You've just spent an entire season absolutely skewering American conservatives, and your season finale is set to air just a few days following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, and in said finale, you also feature an attempted political assassination, this time at the hands of your Donald Trump parody character,” says Lauren, adding that she “personally would not have wanted to be on the PR team for Amazon.”

“Basically the entire message of Season 4 of ‘The Boys’ has been that conservatives are domestic terrorists; they are the real threats; they are the violent ones,” she continues.

Further, when it comes to Amazon’s disclaimer, Lauren argues that the entire reason it was necessary is because of the show’s failed attempt at satire.

“I think satire is best done when it's frankly more layered and less obvious and more thematic than just simply parodying specific individuals and specific events,” she says.

To hear more of her analysis, watch the clip above.

