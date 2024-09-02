Review: Is ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ worth watching?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has all but ruined its name with the string of insufferably woke movies it’s produced in the last few years.

Lauren Chen has pulled no punches when it comes to roasting the franchise for its in-your-face progressive agenda in films such as "The Fantastic Four, " " Madame Web ," " The Marvels, " and " Echo. "

But “Deadpool & Wolverine,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, may have just broken the curse.

“This is a very good movie,” says Lauren.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

And even though the film hops around the multiverse — which Lauren says is a plotline Marvel has “overplayed” — “Deadpool and Wolverine” is nonetheless “a very fun sequence.”

As for the two main characters, “they play off of each other very well,” says Lauren, adding that the fact that Reynolds and Jackman are friends in real life shines through the interactions between their characters.

Another fun part of the movie is the numerous superhero cameos — all of which are played by well-known celebrities, such as Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Wesley Snipes, Chris Evans, and Blake Lively.

However, that’s not to say the film is without its flaws.

For example, the “tongue-in-cheek comedy” that characterizes Deadpool films is a bit overdone, according to Lauren.

“More isn’t always more,” she says, adding that “some of the fourth wall breaking, some of the snarkiness ... did kind of feel like too much.”

As for Cassandra Nova’s character, played by Emma Corrin, Lauren was pleasantly surprised. Initially, she was disappointed in the casting choice because she couldn’t picture Corrin coming across as a menacing villain, but the actress delivered in appearing “unhinged” and “creepy.”

“By the end of it, I was genuinely disappointed that [Corrin’s character] wasn't a bigger part of this film,” she says, noting that Nova would have made a better antagonist than Paradox, who was “needlessly evil” and had vague motivations.

Paradoxically, one of the best things about “Deadpool & Wolverine” also happens to be its most limiting feature — and that is its unmitigated fan service.

Not only is the film chock full of “fun references” to other Marvel superheroes, but it also includes references to “superhero films spanning the past 20 years.” This aspect of the film is certain to thrill longtime superhero movie watchers. However, the cameos could easily alienate younger generations, who haven’t been alive long enough to see all the movies, and “normies” who just don’t watch superhero movies that often.

These people are “going to miss a lot of what's happening because they just haven't seen these other films,” says Lauren.

To hear more of Lauren’s review (spoilers included), watch the clip above.

Want more from Lauren Chen?

To enjoy more of Lauren’s pro-liberty, pro-logic, and pro-market commentary on social and political issues, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.