Did Kim Kardashian take 'the biggest Ls' at Tom Brady Roast?

While the Tom Brady roast had some great Tom Brady jokes, it seemed to have even more jokes focused on one of the celebrities in attendance.

That celebrity was Kim Kardashian, who, according to Lauren Chen, took “the biggest Ls of the evening.”

“When Kim took the stage to deliver her roast of Brady, she got booed so badly that they actually had to try to get the audience to stop,” Chen says.

When Tony Hinchcliffe took the stage, he spent a bit of his roast “absolutely demolishing Kim Kardashian.”

Hinchcliffe noted that Will Ferrell was in attendance, whose famous movie character Ron Burgundy used the term “whale's vagina” in “Anchorman.”

“Whale's vagina,” Hinchcliffe said, “which reminds me, Kim Kardashian’s here, she’s had a lot of black men celebrate in her end zone. Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake.”

“So, clearly, Kim was a popular punching bag that evening. But with that said, she seemed to take the jokes, at least you know publicly from what we saw, with the right spirit,” Chen says.

Even Tom Brady took some shots at Kardashian, saying, “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight, not because of this but because her kids are home with their dad.”

