Will new 'Agatha All Along' series reverse Marvel’s downward trend?

Marvel’s surrender to wokeness has all but ruined the franchise. Longtime comic book fans have fled for hills when their favorite MCU characters have been gender-bent, race-bent, or altered to be more socially acceptable.

However, Disney+ will soon debut a new series called “Agatha All Along,” which follows Agatha Harkness, the villain from Marvel Studios’ "WandaVision.”

Could “Agatha” reverse Marvel’s downward spiral?

Lauren Chen, Blaze Media’s cinema critic , discusses the upcoming series.

Disney's NEXT FLOP: 'Agatha' Trailer Breakdown www.youtube.com

Although the series won’t drop until September, the trailer alone has Lauren fearing that the show will be yet another money pit.

First, she doesn’t think the series will generate enough interest.

“It's not like this was a particularly popular character in the comics and even in ‘WandaVision,’ the show that introduced her,” she says.

Further, according to rumors Lauren is privy to, “the reason they're giving Agatha her own series is not just because she's potentially another girlboss character they can exploit, but also because they are hoping to resurrect Scarlet Witch in the MCU.”

Even the show's producers seem wary about the series, given that it was announced in 2021 but is premiering three years later.

“It definitely seems like the prolonged production period was due, at least in part, to uncertainty on behalf of the show's creators,” says Lauren, adding that the series “has had four different names at different points in time” – names that “had already been announced to the public,” further solidifying the theory that there’s an air of doubt surrounding the show.

MCU fans are also skeptical about the series appearing to be “more horror-centric” than other MCU shows, but Lauren would enjoy a darker series “if Disney could pull it off.”

As for the series’ wokeness meter, rumors have suggested that “they may make Agatha herself gay or at the very least bisexual,” says Lauren, referencing a Bounding into Comics article .

“I think we should expect this show to be completely lockstep in line with the M-She-U as of late,” she predicts. “I personally cannot wait to see how much of a flop [‘Agatha All Along’] ends up being.”

For all its faults, Lauren does see a couple of bright spots for the show.

“It doesn’t look cheap,” she says.

And Aubrey Plaza stars in it, but Lauren doubts that “she's going to be enough to save this series.”

To hear more about “Agatha All Along,” watch the clip above.

