Did P. Diddy victimize 15-year-old Justin Bieber? Old video footage paints a gut-wrenching picture

Sean "Diddy" Combs, otherwise known as P. Diddy or Puff Daddy in the music industry, has been federally charged with a long list of crimes related to the criminal enterprise he both built and ran. His charges include sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

While Diddy was perhaps the head of the snake, he certainly isn’t the only celebrity who’s guilty of the sickening crimes that allegedly took place at the music mogul’s “freak offs.” In the wake of Combs’ arrest, many celebrities — people who were friends with him or attended his infamous parties — have started scrubbing their social media accounts. Usher is one of these individuals.

However, there are other celebrities who were caught up in Diddy’s web of debauchery not as accomplices but rather as victims — Diddy’s ex, singer Cassie Ventura, being the most notable.

But surely Cassie isn’t the only victim.

Sara Gonzales believes that there are likely multiple celebrities who were “victims of P. Diddy,” Justin Bieber being one of them.

When Bieber was a young teenager, he was discovered on YouTube and soon signed with Usher’s record label. He was quickly ushered into the industry and mentored by the “Yeah!” singer himself.

But who was Usher’s mentor? P. Diddy, of course, meaning Justin Bieber not only ran in the same circle as Diddy but was also mentored by him by default.

Sara plays a video clip from 2008 where P. Diddy claims to have “48-hour custody” of a 15-year-old Justin Bieber. They laugh about their plans to go “buck full crazy,” which included “getting some girls.”

In another clip from Bieber’s teen days, Diddy can be seen guilting Justin for “starting to act different” and avoiding contact with him.

“You ain't been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out,” Diddy said to a stuttering Bieber, who reluctantly offered up his personal phone number.

Sara calls the exchange “freaking weird” and “really creepy.”

“At just 15, Justin Bieber was attending Diddy's infamous parties” — “freak offs” — all of which “involved orgies and drugs,” she sighs.

However, Bieber didn’t just attend Diddy’s parties; some of Diddy’s parties were actually thrown in Justin’s honor.

Sara plays another clip of a birthday party Diddy threw for the young star, who can be seen chugging presumably alcohol and acting “intoxicated,” while somebody in the background yells, “Welcome to the family, Justin!”

The damage Diddy did to Justin Bieber is undeniable, but he certainly wasn’t the only one who made a victim out of the teen prodigy.

In a video montage Sara plays, several clips show a young Justin being groped, kissed, and touched and asked numerous questions that were sexual in nature — all by adults.

“This is just what these people were willing to do in broad daylight in front of a f****** camera. What happened when the camera's turned off?” asks Sara, who, as a mother, is sickened at the victimization of Justin Bieber.

“You can have fame; you can have money; you can have girls; you can have whatever you want. Here's everything on a silver platter, but you gotta play the game,” is the toxic message Sara says young Justin received.

To hear more of her commentary, watch the episode above.

