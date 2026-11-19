Air traffic, email, banking, major corporations, and even intelligence systems have reportedly experienced outages in recent days — and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales isn't buying that it's all just coincidence.

With a nationwide FAA ground stop, widespread technology disruptions, and a national emergency test alert hitting amid the chaos, Gonzales questions whether Americans are witnessing something more sinister. Even as officials insist there is no evidence of a cyberattack, she says the growing list of failures is raising some serious red flags.

“Nobody is really quite sure what the hell is going on, but we’re all quite sure something is happening,” Gonzales says.

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“We’ve been talking about all of these outages that have happened over the past week. You had the Microsoft Outlook outage that happened last week. You had the FAA issues that we talked about yesterday that caused the nationwide ground stop,” she explains, noting that banking systems went down for millions of people as well.

Gmail users have also reported trouble sending emails, just days after the Microsoft Outlook outage. “On top of Gmail, Charles Schwab was also having issues. Marriott was also having issues. So you have these very, very large corporations that are all just conveniently, coincidentally, having these issues all at the same time,” Gonzales says.

And one of the biggest outages affected the NSA.

“This is the system that the NSA uses to communicate, and it just went down. It just, poof, went down,” she comments.

“And they say — this is what they’re saying — ‘Well, there’s no evidence of a cyber attack.’ Well, listen, I would say that in conjunction with all the other things that are going on, it kind of seems a little cyberattacky,” she adds.

While Gonzales admits she’s not a “cyberattack expert,” she points to a New York Post report detailing an alleged cyberattack targeting major websites.

Gonzales reads the headline, “Cyber attack hits 178 major websites, including CNN and Zoom in bid to steal crypto and infect iPhones, according to a report.”

“So it does seem like there is some evidence that there could be a cyberattack going on,” she says.

“You can’t convince me that this is just coincidence. You can’t convince me that it is not somehow related, OK? It’s all starting to smell really bad here,” she adds.

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