LGBTQ Olympics agenda REVEALED: MEN are competing against WOMEN

The drag queen "Last Supper" scene isn’t the only thing the Olympics has done to push the LGBTQ+ globalist agenda this year.

The Paris 2024 Boxing Unit, which is a newly formed International Olympic Committee, features two biological men competing against biological women.

One of those boxers is Imane Khelif, a 25-year-old Algerian boxer, who was disqualified from last year’s world championships for failing gender eligibility tests. Taiwan's double world champion, Lin Yu-ting, was also disqualified after failing to meet the criteria.

“Why are they allowed to compete in France?” Sara Gonzales asks, horrified after watching a video of Khelif “beating the crap out of the real woman.”

The pair have been accepted into the Olympics because the world championships were organized by the International Boxing Association — which as of right before the Olympics is no longer recognized by the global event.

Rather, the IOC executive board created its own governing body for boxing and established its own gender guidelines.

“They want to watch men beat the s**t out of women, I guess,” Gonzales says.

This is why what happened during the opening ceremony is so important.

“They don’t care about the sports,” Gonzales explains. “These athletes train their whole lives for this one moment. It happens every four years, so you’re constantly one bad injury away from missing your shot, potentially forever.”

“Which is why, as Americans, we used to actually love these games. It was sport, it was meritocracy, it was great storytelling. There were stakes involved; we got to know these people’s life stories. And now we’re talking about trans dudes and men beating the s**t out of women,” she continues.

“Every aspect of these Olympics this year is just disgusting, and it just gets worse the more we get into it. That’s why the opening ceremony freaking mattered,” she adds.

