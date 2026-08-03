Shocking footage: Young communist tells Nick Shirley she’d rather her rapist walk free than keep prisons

Nick Shirley — the 24-year-old investigative journalist who exposed the shocking depths of alleged day care and social services fraud in Minnesota’s Somali community — has now turned his gaze to another growing issue in America: the rise of communism.

While there are people of all ages and backgrounds who embrace communism, the system that seeks to erase freedom and equalize misery is especially popular among Gen Z.

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara plays a viral clip from Shirley capturing a young woman arguing in favor of abolishing prisons — even if that means her rapist is allowed to freely roam the streets.

In the video, the woman admits that she is “pro-communism,” including “getting rid of prisons.”

When Shirley pressed her on why she feels prisons need to be abolished, she argued they are not beneficial for society.

“The system of criminality is a very strange way to interact with, like, I guess, humanity in general, and like things that as a species we're not interested in, like, perpetuating. I think it's kind of backwards, and so I'm not certain what prisons are actually doing for our society,” she said.

When Shirley asked her if she’d prefer “to have criminals out in the open,” her answer was a shocking yes.

“Sure, I’m fine with that because the idea of a ‘criminal’ is, like, a little bit funny to me,” she said.

“Let’s just say somebody who has raped a woman — would you like them to be out in the street?” Shirley asked.

“I think my answer is yes, even though that’s a challenging answer to say,” she replied.

Shirley then asked if she felt the same way if she were the woman who had been raped.

“I have been raped, and they are out in the street, and I’m not sure, like, them going to jail is a solution to, like, whatever is going on inside their heart or even my own heart that, like, contributed to that experience that I’m having,” she said. “And I don’t want more people to get raped, but I don’t know for certain that going into a jail in the United States is going to shift anything inside of their, like, operating system so that they’ll make a different choice again.”

Sara is baffled by Shirley’s exchange with the young communism supporter and fears a future where people with these destructive worldviews begin taking positions of power in society.

“These people are going to be CEOs, I guess, someday,” she says.

To see the viral footage, plus another shocking clip where a young man admits on camera he has a job but fraudulently collects food stamps and other benefits, watch the video above.

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