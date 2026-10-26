‘Tan Mom’ claims ICE nearly deported her over her skin color — Sara Gonzales wants receipts

Patricia Krentcil, the reality TV personality who became infamous for her dark, splotchy spray tan, is back in the spotlight with a startling claim: ICE agents allegedly stopped her outside a restaurant, questioned her citizenship, and nearly handcuffed her because of her skin color.

“Going back to the ICE issue, I was at a restaurant out with my girlfriends, and I walked out with my friends,” Krentcil said on the “Light. Tan. Up.” podcast.

“As we’re walking out, the ICE people stopped me, and they asked me, am I an American citizen? And I’m like, ‘Yes.’ You know, like, it blew my mind. And because I was so tan, they were about to handcuff me and take me away, God knows where,” she continued.

Krentcil claimed that though she was “scared,” she “held [her] own” and “got out of the situation.”

“They’re very racist about color and nationalities and stuff like that, that I was in almost a pickle myself. And it was terrifying. And Trump supports all this nonsense,” Krentcil added.

“I constantly am told by the left that American citizens are getting hauled off and deported. And it sounds to me like they cleared it up rather quickly, if that even happened, which I think ... I’m going to need some receipts,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments.

“Who sprayed her like that? Where did she get that spray tan done? How often does she have to get it done to look like that? Why is this not blackface?” she continues.

“She goes around looking like this on purpose. This was not like an accident,” she adds.

Gonzales explains Krentcil is “actually a Republican” who “tried running for Senate once,” before playing her campaign ad.

“Hi, I’m Patricia. I’m a single working mom with five beautiful kids, and I love my family just like you. You might remember me being that tan mom from New Jersey, but that was a decade ago. Crazy tans, table-flipping, Snooki — it was an interesting time,” Krentcil said.

“But like the world we live in, I’ve changed greatly. I lost my husband last year to cancer. And I know what it’s like to deal with insurance companies. I was in a medically induced coma for two weeks, so I know what it’s like to deal with doctors and nurses and how very overwhelming health care can be,” she added.

Gonzales points out that in the ad, Krentcil shows a photo of her with Dr. Miami, a plastic surgeon, when she says she knows what it's like to “deal with doctors.”

“Knowing what it is like to be in a hospital as a patient does not qualify you to run the country,” Gonzales comments.

In another campaign ad, Krentcil said, “I was made a mockery of by the media for looking different.”

“I also believe that drag queens can be amazing role models for kids. ... Is that so crazy?” she continued.

“Yes,” Gonzales says, “everything that you just said there is crazy.”

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