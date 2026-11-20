When technology outages hit, apparently the first place “The View” hosts look for answers isn't a foreign adversary — it's President Donald Trump.

“You have all of these outages that are happening. You have all of these weird, like, are we getting hacked? Is this a foreign adversary? This seems weird. We’ve got all Microsoft and then the FAA ground stop and then all of these other companies," BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales begins.

“And so the worthless shrews over at 'The View,' well, they’ve come up with some of their own theories," she continues. "Whoopi Goldberg, to be precise. She is now speculating that this is an intentional act not from a foreign adversary like China or Iran, but actually from our very own president."

Goldberg suggests that Trump could be retaliating against Americans over the so-called “blue wave.”

“How long ago was the blue wave?” Goldberg asked.

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“I’m just posing a question,” she added.

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin then chimed in.

“Alyssa said something yesterday that really resonated with me. I think you said something like, ‘I just don’t trust the information that’s coming to me from the government’ … and I sort of started thinking about that last night, and I was like, the government is telling us actually it's not connected, but then when you dig down and you look into industry experts, they are saying that it isn’t a coincidence," she said.

"We are being asked to not believe the very things our eyes are seeing," she added.

“We are being gaslighted,” Joy Behar agreed.



“I love how they always call us right-wing conspiracy theory nut jobs and then they go out and spew this and have no self-awareness," Gonzales says. "They lack the self-awareness to understand that maybe the conspiracy theorists are you."

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