Are D.C. prisons ignoring Trump’s January 6 pardons? Senator says ‘yes’

Rumors have spread like wildfire that prison officials in Washington D.C. are refusing to release many January 6 prisoners despite President Trump’s pardons for 1,500 of them.

And Senator Mike Lee believes that these rumors to be true.

“I spoke to someone last night who had gone down personally to the D.C. jail, saw that only two of them had been released, and jail officials of the D.C. jail announced that they wouldn’t be releasing anymore last night,” Lee tells Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“Now, this is not hard, Glenn. They have names, and they have pardons. They can identify those prisoners who have been pardoned, Trump’s directive was that they were to be released immediately as one should when one sees that somebody’s been pardoned, and they still weren’t out,” Lee explains.

Glenn himself has noticed that in addition, the mainstream media is continuing to treat those pardoned like criminals.

“I was watching CNN last night, and they had people stationed out there, and they were just complaining that criminals that had killed police officers on January 6 were just being released,” he says, adding, “You’re saying that there’s only two that were released last night and nothing yet this morning.”

“That’s right,” Lee says. “My former staffer Sean Peterson was down at the D.C. jail, and he said that they released two of them through a back door, and then a jail official said we’re not releasing anymore tonight, even though there were apparently many more to be released.”

“Now, again,” he continues, “These are people who have been pardoned, and this is a government that has done things like this for a long time. I’ve got story after story of horrible things they’ve done.”

“Is this going to gain any traction?” Glenn asks, adding, “What are you going to do?”

“The first thing we’ve got to do is make sure that these prisoners who have been pardoned are in fact released. But I think the word needs to spread. Now, obviously this is a niche issue. It is a local issue, and it’s an issue that’s very emotional for many of the people who live in and around the area,” Lee explains.

“But I think more and more residents of D.C. are getting wise to the fact that something’s not working right,” he adds.

