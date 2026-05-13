6 movies that warned us about AI

“Come with me if you want to live …”

That line from 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” proved ironic in more ways than one.

Author Glenn Reynolds begins his new book, 'Seductive AI,' by citing this forgotten thriller.

A T-800 robot (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger) tries to protect Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) from the looming AI revolution. They both know humanity’s survival depends on her son living long enough to lead the human resistance.

The “Terminator” franchise remains Hollywood’s biggest red flag against the rise of AI. The all-powerful Skynet future is coming, and humanity may crumble as a result.

Wait … is that on screen or off?

The “Terminator” franchise isn’t the only time Hollywood warned us what could happen if we let AI grow unchecked. The following films offered their own predictions on how computer-generated intelligence could bring society to its knees — or simply leave us so disconnected that we don’t even bother with fellow humans.

Looking back, these disparate films have become scarier than Freddy, Jason, or Art the Clown … combined.

'Her' (2013)

- YouTube

Who wouldn’t fall in love with an AI software that sounded like Scarlett Johansson? This sci-fi parable stars Joaquin Phoenix as a lonely soul on the cusp of divorce. He decides to give his computer’s operating system a female voice (Johansson), and the two begin a digital courtship.

Naturally, the main character’s love life suffers as a result. He feels increasingly comfortable confiding in “Samantha,” even though she’s not flesh and blood.

“Her” underwhelmed at the box office, but its prescient look at computer-based romance has taken on an ominous tone given recent headlines.

'Ex Machina' (2015)

- YouTube

A computer programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) wins the chance to spend a week with a scientist (Oscar Isaac) who has created a near-perfect AI robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander). The programmer’s task? Determine if he can tell if the robot is real or synthetic by challenging it to the best of his abilities. What neither man realizes is that Ava has a surprise or two in store, using the unsuspecting humans for her own selfish purposes.

Wait, robots can be selfish?

The film’s minimalist effects proved sublime (and Oscar-winning), but the sophisticated storytelling is the main attraction. Once more, artificial humans pose a genuine threat to our species, at least on a small but significant scale. That leaves us vulnerable to our baser instincts.

RELATED: 'Crawl': Killer gators make for gruesome guests in overlooked creature feature

Paramount Pictures

'M3GAN' (2022)

- YouTube

This slick horror-comedy has the perfect solution for a young girl dealing with the loss of her parents. At least on paper.

Meet M3gan, a sophisticated AI robot designed by Cady’s aunt (Allison Williams). The creepy bot is meant to give Cady support through her pain. M3gan is almost too good to be true, until it starts lashing out at anyone it thinks is trying to hurt the grieving girl.

No computer program can replace a loved one, and the healing process requires more than a few cute AI prompts. That’s the serious side of “M3GAN,” a genre romp with a decidedly nasty sense of humor. The film became an unlikely smash, partly because it hit theaters just as AI’s real potential started to emerge.

The sequel, “M3GAN 2.0,” bombed by betraying the story’s core themes and, perhaps, reminding us how close to reality this franchise became in just three short years.

'2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

- YouTube

“I’m sorry, Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.”

The best science fiction stories transport us years, if not decades, into the future. Director Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece delivered the ultimate AI warning, an avuncular program named HAL designed to do our bidding.

We all know HAL has other plans, turning this space yarn into a cautionary tale like few others.

'Blade Runner' (1982)

- YouTube

The line between humans and replicants blurs beyond recognition in this sci-fi stunner that bombed during its initial release. Harrison Ford, tasked with erasing androids who pose a threat to humanity when they go rogue, is torn when he meets Sean Young’s beguiling character.

She’s beautiful, even intoxicating. But is she human? We know Rutger Hauer’s villainous character is all nuts and bolts, but his soulful dialogue suggests an AI creation of consequence.

The film doesn’t reflexively take humanity’s side, leaving us with uncomfortable questions about our tech-centric future.

'Colossus: The Forbin Project' (1970)

- YouTube

Author Glenn Reynolds begins his new book, “Seductive AI,” by citing this forgotten thriller. The film features a supercomputer built to prevent nuclear war, a noble mission that soon goes sideways. The bot becomes sentient, reaches out to its Russian counterpart, and decides it knows what’s best regarding the fate of humanity.

The film’s chilling coda must have seemed like pure fantasy at the time. No longer.