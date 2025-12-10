9 Christmas gift ideas moms everywhere will love

You know who else loves awesome Christmas gifts? My mom! As Christmas approaches, keep these gift ideas in mind if you want to leave a lasting impression and give your mom a gift she'll cherish for many years to come.

Here are Align's nine Christmas gift ideas for your mom this year.

1. R. Riveter

Get a grip on this all-purpose stashing sample, a veritable holy grail of versatility. R. Riveter’s genuine, full-grain leather Otto handbag is your constant companion in waiting, ready for the office, a day out, or that elusive spur-of-the-moment weekender. Balancing size, elegance, and practicality, it gobbles essentials without looking overstuffed. Think tablets, phones, keys, and of course — speaking of overstuffed — your wallet. All from a company that stands with military families, which means each purchase helps support families who serve our country. MSRP: $268.00.

2. Oberon Design

Oberon Design

Based in Northern California, Oberon Design has a rich history of local partnerships with a focus on American craftsmanship. Founded by Brendan Smith in 1967, his company has expanded under his careful eye for more than 40 years. The team today is composed of a small group of passionate craftsmen devoted to their art and committed to producing the highest-quality leather goods. The Olivia crossbody purse features an elegant pinstripe design and the occasional “perfect imperfection” in the leather, showing the life of the cow. It offers a luxurious amount of exterior and interior space as well as a metal lock — also made in-house. MSRP: $272.00.

3. Lejon Leather Goods

Lejon Leather Goods

Founded in 1968 as Lejon Inc. by the current owner’s grandfather and father, Lejon Leather Goods has since come to be known as the premier belt manufacturer on the West Coast. John W. Shirinian, the third-generation owner of Lejon, carries on the family legacy to this day. With an emphasis on sourcing and crafting all of its products in the USA, Lejon has produced over 32 million belts in its history. The Texas, for example, sourced from American bison leather and handcrafted in Lejon's Corona, California, factory, features a Longhorn buckle and is built to withstand the test of time. MSRP: $134.00.

4. Shamma Sandals

Shamma Sandals

In 2013, the founder of Shamma Sandals, Josh Stiles, wanted to create a company that produced minimalist sandals designed for running and other outdoor activities. Surmounting challenges over the past decade, Shamma Sandals has become the go-to sandal shop for many, including competitors in extreme sports like slack linking, Warrior Races, mountain climbing, and even marathons. Based in Santa Cruz, California, these sandals are handcrafted, sewn, and tailored to customers’ needs. The Pacific Avenue is Shamma’s minimalist rendition of the classic flip-flop. It is built to last with premium leather. MSRP: $119.95.

5. Fisher Space Pen Company

Fisher Space Pen Co.

Sitting at the intersection of NASA, the New York Museum of Modern Art, and "Seinfeld" is a humble, family-owned company with a history-making legacy. Founded in 1948 by Paul Fisher, Fisher Space Pen Company’s legacy continues to this day with Paul’s son Cary Fisher as president. The innovative sealed and pressurized ink cartridge, an impressive engineering feat, earned Fisher’s pens a spot on the NASA Apollo 7 mission in 1966. This design allows for a seamless writing experience in almost every condition — extreme temperatures, underwater, upside-down, and, of course, in space. Plus its clever Cartridge models make for a great gift. MSRP: $49.00.

6. Bend Soap USA

Cheap soaps no longer mean you’re tough and practical. All too often, they’re loaded with microplastics and chemicals. Bend’s USA-made, goat-milk offering delivers pure and creamy simplicity that won’t pollute your cells. Sustainably sourced and all natural, it boasts vitamins and nutrients that nourish even sensitive skin, instead of essential oils and other irritating chemicals. The soap leaves you smelling human-being fresh, instead of like a factory’s idea of a trending flower. MSRP: $2.15 to $5.95.

7. LMNT

You’re probably not getting enough electrolytes. And if you are, LMNT (pronounced “element”) offers some of the best. Manufactured in America, they’re free from sugar, gluten, and other fillers. Friendly to vegans and paleo or keto dieters, LMNT’s easy-dissolve, pocket- or purse-ready packets deliver the goods — good salts, that is — on the go. But the proof is in the flavors: In addition to the original citrus, which hits like the perfect margarita, LMNT’s palate pleasers span the spicy, the sweet, and the savory. Our favorites? Grapefruit, watermelon, and mango chili. Collect them all. MSRP: $45.00.

8. Nouri

If your gut isn’t healthy, you’re not either — your gastrointestinal microbiome impacts everything from immunity and hormonal function to your skin, liver, brain, and heart. Look past the pills that quietly source their “good bacteria” from somewhere overseas, and score top-quality, American-made probiotics from Nouri. The company offers a full line of precision products ranging from anti-stress and digestion to weight management, women's health, and prenatal support — all at half the price of comparable premium brands. MSRP: $19.99.

9. Frankenmuth Woolen Mill

Frankenmuth Woolen Mill

Standing on its same 1894 foundations, Frankenmuth Woolen Mill goes above and beyond to deliver on its promise of providing premium woolen bedding for a good night’s sleep. Manufactured in Frankenmuth, Michigan, this woolen bedding is promised to offer superior quality, comfort, and durability. Why wool? On top of being all-natural, wool helps regulate your body temperature and has hypoallergenic qualities. Frankenmuth's woolen comforter is great for those with sensitive skin and regulates the temperature at night throughout all of the seasons — perfect for a good night’s sleep. MSRP: $199.00.

Bonus: R. Riveter's Patton

R. Riveter

R. Riveter, named after Rosie the Riveter, was founded by two military wives who bonded over their shared frustration of lacking meaningful employment opportunities due to the transitory nature of military life. Now R. Riveter creates flexible employment opportunities for women facing the same challenges, allowing military spouses to craft handbags from wherever they’re stationed. Each bag journeys across the country, connecting makers in a nationwide support network for military families. The Patton, named after George S. Patton’s wife, combines a classic look with a modern eye for functionality. MSRP: $178.00.