Allie Beth Stuckey on 'Fox & Friends': Charlie Kirk 'was such an encourager of so many of us'

What made Charlie Kirk such a force to be reckoned with?

That was one of topics up for discussion Monday when BlazeTV's Allie Beth Stuckey joined "Fox & Friends" co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Griff Jenkins before headlining that evening's Turning Point USA tour stop at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

'He really was an anomaly. God just blessed him with amazing work ethic and persistence and energy.'

"He was so generous with his time," the "Relatable" host recalled, noting that the slain activist miraculously managed to balance traveling nonstop, raising a young family, scaling TPUSA into a national juggernaut, and igniting a movement that reached millions — all while still making time for others:

He could've been doing a million other very important things, but he would take the time every day to text his friends, to text his colleagues, to send Bible verses, to say, "Hey, keep going," "I saw this article," or, "I saw you talk about this topic. You did such a good job."



He was such a champion, such an encourager of so many of us, and that is going to continue to bless me for the rest of my life.

'Keep slugging'

Jenkins asked Stuckey what she anticipated seeing at the Baton Rouge TPUSA event, especially in the wake of LSU's Charlie Kirk tribute back in September.

"It makes me think of when we heard Charlie's widow, Erika, talk about, 'You have no idea what you've done,' and you hear Andrew Kolvet, Charlie's producer, talk about that he hopes that the TPUSA events are going to be bigger than ever before. Is that what you anticipate seeing tonight?" Jenkins asked.

"Oh, absolutely," Stuckey said.

And her instincts were spot-on.

The sold-out Baton Rouge event — hosted by the local TPUSA chapter — drew a massive 1,600 attendees, far exceeding expectations. Lines wrapped around the block, and doors opened early to accommodate the surging crowd of young conservatives eager to honor Kirk's legacy and rally in support of faith, family, and freedom. The vibe was electric and defiant, pulsing with patriotic fervor as chants of "USA!" and "Charlie Kirk!" erupted from a packed house.

Stuckey inspired and challenged the crowd with a powerful speech on "five of Charlie Kirk's most controversial truths," motivating students with Charlie's favorite phrase of encouragement: "Keep slugging."

'He really was an anomaly'

Earhardt told Stuckey she found it "amazing" to hear from so many people all that Kirk had done for them. "I'm hearing you say he would text you, encourage you," she marveled.

"He also had to fundraise. He also had a family. He was traveling. He was contacting so many people and really pouring into their lives. How did he balance it all? How did he have time to do it?"

“I have no idea,” was Stuckey's candid response.

"You know, I've joked a few times that, in true Charlie fashion, he is giving all of his friends and his team a whole lot of work. ... Gosh, it's taken at least a dozen of us to make up for Charlie's speaking engagements and all of the different obligations that he had on his show and everywhere," she laughed.

"He really was an anomaly. God just blessed him with amazing work ethic and persistence and energy because, of course, God knew that his time was tragically short. And he had a lot to accomplish, and he did."

In the end, Charlie didn't just create a movement — he multiplied one.

"Even though he was the center of it, it's far beyond him," Stuckey said.

The Charlie effect

And she's right. Since his tragic death, Charlie's American Comeback Tour, which was rebranded as This Is the Turning Point Tour to honor his legacy, has experienced an explosion in participation. Campus events see massive, exceeding-expectations turnouts. Thousands are left outside as arenas fill to bursting. Patriotic chants fueled by grief-turned-determination electrify the atmosphere.

Interest in TPUSA membership has also dramatically increased, with the organization receiving more than 120,000 requests to start local chapters since the founder's martyrdom.

The Charlie effect is real — and it's fueling a nationwide revival.

"He left a legacy that really multiplied, and that speaks to who he was as a person but also just where we are as a country right now. People have woken up, and people are ready to step off the sidelines and come into the arena, and I say let's go,” Stuckey urged.