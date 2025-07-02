Anyone who claims to be 'transgender' is either lying or delusional

There is no such thing as a “transgender child.”

That’s because there is no such thing as a “transgender” person.

Make no mistake: 'Transitioning' a child is medical rape. I dare you to find an example in history of child abuse as depraved as this.

There is not one single human, stretching from the dawn of man through today, who has ever been “trans.” There never will be a person who is “trans.”

'Trans' vs. truth

“Transgender” does not exist. It does not exist in the same way that “dry water” does not exist, in the same way that “cooling fire” does not exist, in the same way that “invertebrate pelicans” do not exist.

There are people who believe, or who claim to believe, they’re the opposite sex from the one they actually are. There are sissy boys and butch girls. There are men who like feminine pursuits and women who like masculine hobbies.

But there are no “transgender” people.

Straightforward, declarative statements about the lunacy of “transgenderism” are the only way to deal with these insane and destructive ideas.

'Not even wrong'

There is no more time for being nice about it. There’s no more time for misplaced “compassion” or any of the other excuses we’ve been making for accepting codswallop that is ruining the lives of children and adults and tearing families apart.

The very notion “transgender” is an example of the kind of idea so nonsensical that it’s what physicist Wolfgang Pauli described as “not even wrong.” The idea that a person could be “born in the wrong body,” that a man could have a “female brain trapped in a male body” is so absurd — so obviously stupid — that almost no one 20 years ago would have given it credence.

Yet, here we are.

Magical thinking

Today, we believe in magical things like transgenderism. Much worse, we believe in “trans kids.” And by “believe,” I mean different things depending on who we’re talking about.

There are people who appear to believe, somehow, that it makes sense that a man can “really be a woman.” That’s one group. It’s small, and it’s unlikely that even the most ardent transgender activists truly believe it deep down. But they’ve convinced themselves they have to “believe” it in order to be good people.

There are many more people who know this is nonsense but who have been cowed by social pressure into pretending they believe it. There are also many people who know it’s insanity but who will not say so under any circumstances because to question an obvious clinical delusion in our era is to invite banishment from one’s family and career.

Stop and consider that.

Believing the impossible

Pretend it’s 20 years ago if you can; try to slough off the very recent propaganda campaign. Just remember the world you lived in where no one was expected to say they believed in men-women. Are you not astonished and alarmed that we have a social norm that demands that you pretend to believe in the impossible?

Does it not disturb you that this particular “impossible” means children being lied to, told they were born in the wrong body, permanently sterilized through chemical castration, and surgically maimed by having their breasts and genitals removed?

How in the hell is any of this real?

Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Slim pickings

Thirty-five years ago, I was a teenager living as a ward of the state in group homes for “troubled” boys. (When parents are abusive, it’s the children who go to jail, not mom or dad.)

One of the places I hung out was a drop-in community center that hosted a weekly meeting for gay young people. From my standpoint at age 50 (as a conservative and a traditionalist, even if that sounds hard to believe), I don’t think kids should be in such places, but that was my life then.

“Patricia” came to the group meetings every so often. Patricia was what we used to call a “transsexual”; a gay man who was so extraordinarily effeminate that he believed he could only be happy by undergoing surgery to give himself the approximation of a vagina and to “live as a woman.” We all know the type.

“It’s slim pickings for me,” he’d say, dragging on a cigarette coated with shimmering pink lipstick. “The only men interested are tranny chasers.”

The only way to get a “date” for men like Patricia was to agree to be treated as a fetish object for men with disordered inclinations. Patricia knew, just like we all knew back then, that this kind of life was a simulation with a sad ending.

Grim spectacles

By the 1970s, transsexuals were starting to show up on daytime talk shows. They were a staple in the 1980s and into the 1990s on programs like "The Sally Jessy Raphael Show," "The Jenny Jones Show," and "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

These episodes were always grim spectacles. The hosts would affect to be sympathetic, but the game was to get eyeballs on the weirdos who couldn’t face the real world. We all knew they weren’t women, they knew they weren’t women. Most people would never encounter a crossdresser, a drag queen, or a transsexual in real life.



When we did, most of us tried to say little and stay polite. Some people would refer to such men (it was almost always men in those days, unlike today) as “she.”

But there was no social commandment to pretend that these men were really women. No one lost their jobs to an online social media mob for “misgendering” transvestites. No companies were sued for not allowing a crossdresser to be the public face of a family business like a funeral home.

We’ve come a long way, baby, and we’ve fallen low. Not only did the Supreme Court rule that employers could not “discriminate” against crossdressers and had to let them fly their freak flag, but the sickest people in our society set their sights on children.

The victimization of Jazz Jennings

In 2007, Barbara Walters sat down with a woman named Jeanette Jennings and her son, born Jaron but now going by "Jazz." Jazz was a little boy whose parents pretended they thought he was a girl. Jazz’s father didn’t like how effeminate his son was, and Jeanette wasted no time tarting up her son in dresses and parading him in front of world media as narcissistic stage mothers have always done.

In lockstep, major media instantly promoted the story along with the idea that it was sane or normal to speak about “transgender children.” Consider this 2007 ABC News headline about the Walters interview: "'I'm a Girl' — Understanding Transgender Children."

There was a trip to Oprah’s couch, too.

Having been raised by a mother deranged with a personality disorder, I’m never surprised by what abusive women will do to their children. What shocks me is how we all tolerate this as a society.

Getty Images/David McNew

Cheering on child abuse

No, it’s worse. We don’t merely “tolerate” it. We cheer on what is obviously Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy and weep tears of joy about how wonderful it is that mom “cares enough” about her “daughter” to arrange for his castration.

Not clear enough? Take a listen to Jeanette describing what she will do to her son’s private parts if he doesn’t follow the medical regime prescribed to care for the wound they created in his groin.

Make no mistake: “Transitioning” a child is medical rape. I dare you to find an example in history of child abuse as depraved as this.

The kids are put on “puberty blockers” to stop their bodies maturing, then put on hormones for the opposite sex (sterilizing them for life), and some of them are sent to surgeons to have their breasts removed if girls and their testicles cut off and their penises turned inside out if boys.

It is a moral and legal scandal that the parents, doctors, and school staff who do this to children have not been arrested, tried, and imprisoned.

While I have some sympathy for parents who have been terrorized by doctors and social workers who claim their child will commit suicide if mom doesn’t let them trans, it goes only so far. There is no excuse, no mitigating circumstance, that can make this kind of mental and physical torture an understandable parental choice.

Normalizing 'trans kids'

Have you ever uttered the word “trans kids?” Did you really understand what you were saying when you spoke of this monstrosity as if it were normal? Probably not, and that’s the problem. Slowly, by degrees, all of us have been boiled until our moral sense has been stripped away like the scalded skin of the proverbial frog in a pot.

For at least the past 10 years, everywhere you go you’d hear, “Trans rights are human rights.” “Being trans is normal.” “Denying gender-affirming care will make them kill themselves.”

None of this is anywhere near normal. It is the kind of utterance that would have landed a person in a psych ward for an evaluation 20 years ago.

No, it is not “normal” to think you were born in the wrong body. It is not “normal” to agree with your friend, or your child, that they’re the opposite sex. It is not “normal” to poison children and vivisect their genitals, leaving them to suffer mentally and physically until a likely early death.

But liberals, leftists, and those easy to morally manipulate are convinced that trans is real and that the rest of us have to pretend it is or we’re driving vulnerable people to suicide.

Yes, that really is the claim. Here is just one of countless thousands of articles from “advocacy” groups claiming that your child will kill herself if you don’t call her by her “boy name.”

The propaganda worked. Otherwise sane and sensible people (relatively speaking), write mawkish articles portraying obviously mentally sick people as simply “transgender.” The purpose of this is to guilt the rest of us into complying with the lie under the threat of being responsible if some crazy man in a dress, or some poor troubled teen, kills himself.

Portrait of an 'ally'

Substack writer Greg Scaduto is typical of the genre. The prose style is artificially winsome and warm. The tone is, Why, trans women are just a different kind of woman after all. And these ladies are very brave to finally live as their authentic selves. Shouldn’t we really be more kind?

Scaduto presents himself as the 21st-century caring, compassionate liberal man ready to protect the poor “trans women.” The treacly essay revolves around a deluded man who had a “sex change” and who calls himself Maeve DuVally. Throughout, Scaduto refers to this man as “she” and “her,” burnishing his really-swell-guy credentials with prose like this:

There was a warmth now that didn’t exist a minute ago. As if she was relieved someone had opened a door instead of demanding she walk through one already built.



So I told her – kind of offhandedly but also kind of with the quiet urgency of someone who’s maybe trying a little too hard to seem like he’s not trying too hard – that my audience is mostly young white guys.

A duty to help

It’s about 10 years past the time we should have ripped the Band-Aid off this gangrenous lie. Transgenderism isn’t real, but the mental illness and child abuse that drives it is.

Children are being medically mutilated right now as you read this article. The Supreme Court’s recent decision upholding Tennessee’s law banning the “transition” of minors is a good step, but it’s nowhere near enough. If we were a sane country, we would already have jailed every adult who did this to a child under existing child abuse laws.

People like you and me, ordinary people without celebrity status or political power, have a duty to help end this. We have to stop lying to save political face. We have to be willing to make our friends and family “uncomfortable.”

To tell the truth

What does that mean? Everyone should stop:

Obeying pronoun commands. Men are “he” and “him,” and women are “she” and “her.”

Pretending that “being trans” is real.

Pretending that we believe hormone poisoning and gruesome unnatural surgeries are “medical care” that can “finally make an unhappy person feel better.”

Submitting to emotional blackmail. The next time someone tells you a trans person will commit suicide if you don’t flatter their delusion, your response should be a shocked “how dare you?”

Pretending that we can’t see that it’s Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy when mothers (it’s nearly always mothers, not fathers) deliberately poison their children and claim they have “trans kids.” Call it what it is — child abuse motivated by a dark personality.

I can guess that some readers may find this difficult, abrasive, or shocking. But what we should all find shocking is that an article like this is necessary.

We all know trans is a lie. We’ve always known it.

Now, it’s time to tell the truth.