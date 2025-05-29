Beyond Easter: What Jesus is doing right now — and why it matters for you

Certain Christian traditions celebrate some days on the Christian calendar that more of us ought to consider, and Ascension Day is one such example.

Ascension Day is always on a Thursday because it is always 40 days after Easter. This is because Acts 1:3 tells us that the time period from the day Christ was resurrected till the day He ascended into heaven was 40 days.

'The significance of Christ’s ascension to heaven climactically changes the shape of prayer in redemptive history.'

The gospel accounts clarify that the risen Christ physically appeared to His disciples and others multiple times. These astounding occurrences are, of course, the reason the disciples were transformed into virtually fearless preachers of truth. After all, Jesus’ first appearance to the group took place while they were locked in a room, dejected after the crucifixion and in fear for their lives.

But as Christ told them even before His crucifixion, He would leave them — but not alone (John 14:26):

But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all that I said to you.

That supernaturally empowered remembrance would prove crucial because the apostles provided the source material for all the Gospels.

Jesus also told them it was actually better for Him to leave (John 16:7) so the Holy Spirit, who would teach and guide them further into truth (John 16:13-15), could come.

What actually happened on Ascension Day?

The Gospel of Luke gives us the details (Luke 24:50-53):

And He led them out as far as Bethany, and lifting up His hands, He blessed them. And it happened that while He was blessing them, He parted from them and was carried up into heaven. And they, after worshiping Him, returned to Jerusalem with great joy, and were continually in the temple blessing God.

What a difference from the first time He left them 43 days earlier!

The Gospel of Mark provides an additional detail that is very important (Mark 16:19):

So then, the Lord Jesus, after He had spoken to them, was taken up into heaven and sat down at the right hand of God.

So what is Jesus doing at the right hand of God? The Bible tells us:

Romans 8:34: Christ Jesus is He who died, yes, rather who was raised, who is at the right hand of God, who also intercedes for us.

Christ Jesus is He who died, yes, rather who was raised, who is at the right hand of God, who also intercedes for us. Hebrews 7:25: Therefore He is able also to save forever those who draw near to God through Him, since He always lives to make intercession for them.

Therefore He is able also to save forever those who draw near to God through Him, since He always lives to make intercession for them. 1 John 2:1: My little children, I am writing these things to you so that you may not sin. And if anyone sins, we have an Advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous.

If we belong to Him, Jesus continually intercedes on our behalf. He is the reason we have unfettered access to our Creator and the reason we can pray to the Father; it is through the person of Christ that this is possible.

Luke, who wrote about the disciples’ response after the ascension, also wrote the book of Acts, which he began by revisiting the ascension story again. Dr. Daniel Schrock says this isn’t because Luke wanted to be repetitive but because he wanted us to read everything that happens in the book of Acts in light of Jesus’ ascension to heaven.

"We cannot really understand the events of Acts without understanding how they are connected to the exaltation of Christ at the right hand of the Father," explains Schrock.

Luke himself refers to this reality later in the book of Acts when he reported on the martyrdom of Stephen.

"But being full of the Holy Spirit, he gazed intently into heaven and saw the glory of God, and Jesus standing at the right hand of God; and he said, 'Behold, I see the heavens opened up and the Son of Man standing at the right hand of God'" (Acts 7:55-56).

This reality of Christ’s ongoing intercession for us is the reason we are taught to pray “in Jesus’ name” (John 16:23), which is central to our salvation (see Acts 2:21, where Luke quotes from the book of Joel, and the definitive Acts 4:12).

"The significance of Christ’s ascension to heaven climactically changes the shape of prayer in redemptive history. From Acts forward, God’s people now pray to God through the name of Jesus, the One who has been made both Lord and Christ, and who is himself praying for us in that exalted state," Schrock explains.

A celebration of promise

Ascension Day clarifies the reality of Christ’s continuing work for us, but one more passage about this momentous event also clarifies a promise of immense joy.

Acts 1:9-11:

And after He had said these things, He was lifted up while they were looking on, and a cloud received Him out of their sight. And as they were gazing intently into the sky while He was going, behold, two men in white clothing stood beside them. They also said, “Men of Galilee, why do you stand looking toward heaven? This Jesus, who has been taken up from you into heaven, will come in just the same way as you have watched Him go into heaven.”

Now you have something to celebrate — and to teach your kids. Happy Ascension Day!

This article was adapted from an essay originally published on Diane Schrader's Substack, She Speaks Truth.