Carjacking is on the rise; here's how you can protect yourself

Carjackings are on the rise — and they're no longer just confined to certain cities or neighborhoods.



Gas stations, parking lots, even the Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru — it could happen anywhere.

Whether you've just arrived somewhere or are about to leave, DON'T linger in your car checking your phone (something we all tend to do). This makes you a target!

So how can you prevent being a victim — and what should you do if a carjacker targets you?

Be aware

The most basic precaution you can take is simply to be aware of the threat. Fear shouldn’t rule your life, but you should always be aware of your security and surroundings the same way you keep an eye on the road.

Pay attention to who and what is around you. Trust your gut if something doesn't feel right. Avoid contact with pedestrians and other drivers, including eye contact. Do not roll your window down for anyone except those you know and law enforcement officers.

Secure your vehicle

Another obvious and simple measure is to keep your car doors and windows closed and locked.

Also, keep computers, cell phones, purses, wallets, and other valuables on the floor of the car and out of sight.

Plan ahead

Plan ahead and think about your reactions to “what if” scenarios. What would you do if the car in front of you slammed on the brakes or if a threatening person approached your car while stopped at a traffic light?

The carjacker is counting on the element of surprise, but you can counter the attack with a surprise of your own: a calm, quick response to his attempt, such as hitting the gas and getting away.

Again, trust your instincts. For such a response to a carjacker to be effective, it must be sure and fast.

And always keep your cell phone out and ready to call 911 if necessary.

Secure yourself

Your car is only one aspect of a carjacking. There are several steps you can take personally to make yourself safer and less likely to be a victim of a carjacking:

Before you exit your car, take a quick look at your surroundings.

Before you enter your car, do the same; also make sure nobody is in, behind, or under the car.

Add or remove items from your trunk quickly.

Park in well-lit, high-traffic areas.

Walk from offices or other buildings to vehicles in pairs or larger groups. Or find a security guard to assist you if available.

Use valet parking or an attended garage if you’re driving alone.

Take your earphones out when pumping gas and walking to and from your vehicle.

Watch out for people loitering in the area, handing out flyers, for example, or sitting in parked cars.

Don’t park in isolated or visually obstructed areas near walls or heavy foliage.

Be especially careful when refueling a rental car on your way to returning it; obvious visitors — and their luggage — make tempting targets.

If someone tries to approach you as you near your parked car, change direction, or run to a busy store.

If you are bumped in traffic, drive to a busy, well-lit area or a police station. There's always the chance the "accident" was a ruse to get you out of your car.

If you have car trouble such as a flat tire or dead battery, call AAA or another roadside assistance service if possible. Exercise reasonable caution when accepting help from a random passerby.

If you are carjacked