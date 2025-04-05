Celebs under siege! Whoopi muzzled, Young fears gulag as Trump reign of terror continues

Whoopi Goldberg is suddenly super concerned about free speech.

The batty co-host of “The View” said nothing as conservatives were silenced in Hollywood ... the Twitter Files erased right-leaning voices – scientists got punished during the COVID-19 outbreak ... the Biden administration attempted to set up a Ministry of Speech (and we could go on).

'If I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket.'

Now, she thinks President Donald Trump is attacking speech. And she’s hella angry and, apparently, confused.

What I really want, what I want more than anything, is I want them to stop fooling around with my right to say what I feel ... I don’t like being threatened. I don’t like being — I don’t like people running up on me. You don’t like what I say. This is America. I grew up here, and the one thing I always knew is I had freedom of speech, and every time, every time somebody says, "You know, I don’t like what they said, so I’m shutting down PBS."

Because removing public funding from PBS is akin to squashing speech.

It’s exhausting to cite Goldberg’s brain drain, but we’ll never tire of pointing out her hypocrisy ...

Old man

Neil Young once headlined a Freedom of Speech Tour in the Bush era. Years later, the faux hippie tried to get Joe Rogan booted off Spotify for sharing the “wrong” information on COVID-19. Never mind that Rogan was more right than wrong, and legacy media got plenty dead wrong.

It looked like Young had shredded his hippie bona fides. He couldn’t sink any lower. Inconceivable!

Oh, yes he could.

Now, Young is complaining that he’d like to tour the U.S., but President Donald Trump may not allow it.

“If I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket. ... That is happening all the time now. ... If I come back from Europe and am barred, can’t play my USA tour, all of the folks who bought tickets will not be able to come to a concert by me.”

Funny he should mention Europe. In Germany, police will knock on your door if you post the “wrong” social media meme. “60 Minutes” did a whole segment on that dystopian reality.

And that’s currently happening in England, too. Why, it’s the kind of situation a free speech warrior might rage against.

Not Young.

This hippie hack better lay low before he decimates the rest of his once-sterling brand ...

Fifth 'Wick' flick sticks

Even Keanu Reeves can’t say no to John Wick.

The now-60-year-old star had publicly suggested his days as the fearless hit man were over. After all, his title character died in the fourth installment. That seems pretty permanent. Plus, the actor admitted his age is starting to creep up on him.

Then again, if Tom Cruise can do his own stunts at 62, surely an "active senior" like Reeves can keep his signature franchise going.

Yeah, we're thinking he's back.

Get ready for a fifth “John Wick” installment. It’s official. Hollywood is desperate for as many sure things as it can muster. If that means Reeves must keep his Wickian beard into his 70s, so be it ...

Hate-night TV

Satirists get away with rhetorical murder these days. Remember when Stephen Colbert said, during the height of the Russian collusion hoax, that the “only thing [Trump’s] mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s BLEEP holster.”

Bet he’d like to take that vulgar joke back. Or maybe not. Colbert isn’t too worried about truthful gags.

Now, far-left “funnyman” John Oliver may be wishing he wasn’t so loose with his tongue. A health care insurance executive is suing the HBO star for comments he made on “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

Dr. Brian Morley says Oliver “knowingly and falsely” defamed him. The comments in question came last April when Oliver launched into yet another profane rant that seemed disconnected from comedy.

“F*** that doctor with a rusty canoe,” and “I hope he gets tetanus of the balls.” He later added that Morley “thinks it’s OK if people have s*** on them for days.”

Morley wants the episode in question to be removed from all platforms. He also seeks financial restitution.

We’ll leave the matter to the lawyers, and it’s likely given Oliver’s satirical status he’ll survive the suit. If Dr. Morley is successful, the face of today’s hate-night TV might look very different.