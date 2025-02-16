Disney drops Dumbo trigger warning; a nation's children scarred for life

We’ve reached an existential crisis in Trump’s America. Children can now watch “Peter Pan” and, gasp, “Dumbo” without a Disney+ trigger warning guiding their way.

Seems the Mouse House is having second thoughts about its "go woke, go broke" business plan.

We can still watch classic 'The Office' episodes like 'Diversity Day.' Never mind that you could never make that episode now … at least it’s not banned. Progress!

The company, according to Axios, is dialing back on DEI-style policies and focusing more on the bottom line. Imagine that.

Even more shocking? Disney's signature streaming service will no longer force subscribers to watch a trigger warning before enjoying some of its classic films.

Think of the children … the children!

Marvel's hero hassle

Disney has another headache this week, though a mild and pathetic one.

Pro-Palestinian protesters are targeting the studio’s new film “Captain America: Brave New World” for a supporting character whom we learn very little about on-screen.

That’s Sabra, an Israeli superhero making her MCU debut. The character, played by Shira Haas, plays a Secret Service agent protecting Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross, AKA President Ross in the film.

She’s not a member of Mossad in the film as she is in the comic books, but she’s Israeli, and that means Disney supports genocide. Obviously!

The film’s Israeli roots aren’t spoken aloud in the film. Anyone watching “Brave New World” would have no idea of her character’s past or country of origin.

That didn’t stop the protesters. Then again, what does?

Stoned Seth craves cancel culture

It’s amazing, but some comedians don’t consider cancel culture a bad thing. A few, like Stephen Colbert, chuckled when beloved Dr. Seuss books got the heave-ho.

Hilarious, right? Now it’s Seth Rogen’s turn.

He told Variety how comedy isn’t getting harder in our new woke age. His proof? We can still watch classic “The Office” episodes like “Diversity Day.” Never mind that you could never make that episode now … at least it’s not banned.

Progress!

“What do you wish you could say?” he asked. “What do you feel has been taken from you?”

Ask Dave Chappelle. His career almost capsized because he told a few trans jokes. He even got attacked onstage.

And if comedy isn’t harder these days, when was the last time Rogen made anyone laugh?

Cardi cries 'uncle'

Bring back my uncle!

That’s Cardi B.’s message following her visit to Super Bowl LIX, where President Donald Trump greeted the crowd.

The hip-hop star raged against Trump’s appearance due to the higher levels of security. She also claimed part of his team stepped on her expensive shoes. Net worth? “Three bands.”

She didn’t stop there.

“Bring my uncle ... back because my uncle got deported.” The musician didn’t provide any proof or details behind the alleged deportation …

Rogan's truth bomb and Dems' deaf ears

Democrats should listen to Joe Rogan. Really.

Sure, Rogan’s podcast gave President Trump a boost at a critical point in the 2024 campaign. He was a left-leaning comedian until a minute or two ago. Plus, he has some truth bombs to share with Democrats, if they’d only listen.

They’re not course-correcting at all. … Their understanding of social media and the dynamics and that you set up by having completely state-controlled mainstream media, where they only said the narratives that you guys wanted. They all said it in step. So you could watch different programs repeat the exact same words, exact same phrases."

He's right, but since he’s an alt-right white supremacist in their eyes, the chances of his message being received are slim to none …

Baldwins bare all

Alec Baldwin used to do battle with paparazzi. Now, he’s welcoming the whole world into his living room.

“The Baldwins,” debuting Feb. 23 on TLC, is the reality show literally no one asked to see. It’s the “30 Rock” alum, his wife, Hilaria, and their ever-expanding brood.

And, yes, the fallout from the accidental “Rust” movie shooting will come up on the program.

Why bring cameras into their home? The actor said it’s a chance to spend more time with his family.

“We did the show because it’s in place of doing a movie or a play. Now I think to myself, ‘Am I going to be away from my kids five nights out of the week until 11 o’clock at night?’ For me, work-related things really aren’t that critical any more. I thought, ‘I get to spend time with my family.'”

The kids are getting their close-up, ready or not.