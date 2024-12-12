Eau de Trump intoxicates Jill — but late-night losers still stink

Can someone check in on Rosie O’Donnell?

The former host of “The View” isn’t taking President Donald Trump’s re-election well. She’s far from alone. At least the comedienne didn’t check herself into a facility a la Rob Reiner.

Although maybe that would have saved her from broadcasting her paranoid meltdown on TikTok.

Her most recent post finds O’Donnell oversharing about a possible cold sore, complaining about MAGA members “taunting” her and looking much worse for the wear.

Still, she's less painful to watch than the boorish Sunny Hostin — or anyone else on "The View."

Colbert gets that not-so-fresh feeling

Even an avowed Trump hater like O’Donnell must have smiled at the president-elect’s newest troll move.

Trump shared news about a branded cologne product on Truth Social, using a recent photograph to help sell it.

The image? A snapshot of first lady Jill Biden looking at Trump with a sort of adoration. The real estate mogul, never one to miss a marketing opportunity, used the photograph in a cheeky attempt to sell some product.

Funny, funny stuff. Unless you’re a late-night talk show host, that is.

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon all took turns swatting Trump for the hilarious move. Kimmel’s weak-tea response?

“He had to use that picture because he doesn’t have a picture of his own wife smiling at him.”

Colbert’s crack?

“In response, Dr. Biden used the photo to sell her new line of pepper spray.”

Slightly better, but still lame.

Trump can do plenty of things, but we’d love it if he could make Late Night Great Again …

Now please 'mansplain' why we should care

Bill Maher and actor Zachary Levi agreed to disagree ... a lot ... during their recent chat on the comedian’s “Club Random” podcast. Maher repeatedly lauded the “Shazam!” alum for his intelligence and demeanor, with both men clearly having a blast in the thoughtful exchange.

Tell that to Laura Benanti. The Broadway actress, who mocks former and future first lady Melania Trump on “The Late Show,” slammed Levi on a recent podcast interview. She said everyone enjoys his company but not her.

“'He’s so great!’ And I was like, ‘No, he’s not. He’s sucking up all the f***ing energy in this room. He wants to mansplain everybody’s part to them.'”

Easy, Laura — we already love Zach. No need to hype him up even more ...

Focker shocker

Just when we thought the world was healing, we get an uppercut from Hollywood Inc.

Yes, Trump’s Cabinet picks appear primed for Senate approval, Daniel Penny is a free man, and woke is on the run.

But we still have another Fockers movie to endure.

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro will reportedly reunite for a fourth “Meet the Parents” film. The first movie proved delightful, with De Niro playing against his tough-guy screen shtick.

By the time “Little Fockers” came around in 2010, we begged for the sweet release of death. Now, this ...

Who's Hugh

Hugh Grant became a star thanks to witty turns in films like “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” The term “foppish” became glued to his brand, from his floppy do to his stammering shtick.

At 64, Grant is no longer the British beau but a versatile, in-demand character actor. Last year, he played a puckish Oompa Loompa in “Wonka.” Now, he’s the dangerous neighbor putting two Mormon missionaries through their paces in “Heretic.”

The film features blood, gore, and more, along with tricky conversations about faith. It’s hardly a tale to be shared at a post-church chat, but it gets the genre job done. And according to the Golden Globes, it falls smack in the middle of the comedy or musical category.

Yes, the head-scratching awards group gave Grant a Best Actor, Comedy or Musical nomination. Somewhere, Pia Zadora is smiling ...

Activate the bat (virtue) signal!

We can’t get enough of Batman stories, but the scribe behind a new "Dark Knight" story thinks Bruce Wayne deserves a lecture on privilege.

That’s liberal DC Comics writer Tom Taylor, who has the Man of Steel tut-tutting Wayne over his wealth and white skin in the new "Detective Comics #1091."

Superman is right, of course. Who wouldn’t want to be orphaned after watching your parents get gunned down by a common street thug? So much privilege!

Superman better watch out — this DEI nonsense has proved to be kryptonite to many an iconic brand.