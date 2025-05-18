Truth bomb: How Pope Leo XIV is exposing the left's greatest fear

Sorry (not sorry), progressives and liberal media: Pope Leo XIV isn't here to rewrite the gospel and edit the Bible to fit your agenda.

When Cardinal Robert Prevost became Pope Leo XIV, progressives exhaled in cautious hope. Maybe — just maybe — Leo would accelerate the Catholic Church's liberal evolution as the heir to Pope Francis' attitude of inclusion.

They want Christians who are obedient to the progressive, globalist overlords — not Christ.

But that hope is quickly turning to frustration as reality sets in: Pope Leo XIV isn't going to oblige liberals.

Take, for example, Pope Leo XIV's views on the LGBTQ agenda. Just hours after Leo became pope, the Guardian raised alarm (i.e., clutched pearls) after finding video of Leo standing against the progressive spirit of the age while endorsing biblical ethics on sexuality and life.

In that video, Pope Leo XIV condemned abortion, euthanasia, and LGBTQ ideology while observing how the mass media push an anti-Christian agenda.

"Western mass media is extraordinarily effective in fostering within the general public enormous sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel – for example abortion, homosexual lifestyle, euthanasia," Leo said, before blasting the media for creating "sympathy for anti-Christian lifestyles choices" in such a way that "when people hear the Christian message, it often inevitably seems ideological and emotionally cruel."

But this is how the Guardian reported it: "Unearthed comments from new pope alarm LGBTQ+ Catholics."

In other words: A Catholic priest saying Christian things is problematic.

To be fair to progressives and the legacy media, I don't think they're personally upset at Pope Leo XIV (yet). After all, no one yet knows how he will lead the Catholic Church.

Instead, they're upset that Christianity still means something and that faithful Christians refuse to capitulate to their agenda.

They want a church that shifts with the spirit of the age. Christians who bow to cultural pressure. A religion that nods along with whatever the editors at the New York Times or MSNBC decide is morally right in 2025. They want the church to extract itself from its ancient roots. They want Christians who are obedient to the progressive, globalist overlords — not Christ.

Unfortunately for progressives, the Church does not exist to be a mirror of the age. It is a countersign pointing all to King Jesus, who sits at the right hand of the Father. It does not exist to affirm but to transform.

Not only are progressives upset because faithful Christians refuse to conform, but they're upset because the truth is a light that illuminates their lies.

Pope Leo XIV, then, is exposing the left's true enemy — God's truth — and their greatest fear: the disinfectant that wipes away their lies.

Take, for example, Pope Leo XIV's comments about gender ideology.

"It seeks to create genders that don’t exist, since God created men and women, and trying to confuse the ideas of nature will only harm families and individuals," he said in 2016. "This campaign, apparently, is going to create a lot of confusion and do a lot of harm. We mustn’t confuse the importance of family and marriage with what others want to create, as if it were a right to do something that isn’t."

In the era of cancel culture and progressive-enforced speech codes, these comments are not just controversial — they amount to dangerous "hate speech."

While Pope Leo XIV has not yet faced the full wrath of the progressive mob, his fidelity to traditional Christian ethics is a clear and present threat to the new religion of woke "inclusivity" in which dissension is branded as bigotry and hate.

The great irony, of course, is that as a faithful Christian leader, Pope Leo XIV is neither a bigot nor hate-filled. He preaches the gospel of Jesus Christ, which is rooted in biblical love — the only love that brings peace to our chaotic world.

But to a world that demands affirmation and acceptance of radically anti-Christian ideals, the love of Jesus Christ — which requires obedience and allegiance to his teachings — looks like hate. In this culture, truth sounds like violence and, as Pope Leo XIV himself said, conviction is rebranded as cruelty.

Perhaps, then, this will be Pope Leo XIV's greatest cultural transgression: He refuses to lie.

He doesn't pretend that men can become women. He doesn't endorse the idea that marriage can be anything but a faithful union between one man and one woman. He rejects abortion and the progressive erosion of the family unit. Under Pope Leo XIV's leadership, the cross will not be replaced with a rainbow flag.

Pope Leo XIV is a shepherd of God's truth, like it or not.

All Christians should be thankful. Because in an age when so many leaders bend to the whims of the culture wars or equivocate truth, Pope Leo XIV will do something truly countercultural: He'll stand on God's word.

Progressives wanted a puppet. Instead, they got a pope.