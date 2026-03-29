How to choose godly friends

You’ve probably heard, “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with." It’s catchy, but not new. Long before this became a mantra, Scripture was teaching this same truth, but with more spiritual weight.

Jesus modeled healthy, intentional friendships. He was deliberate about who he let into his inner circle. It wasn’t luck or happenstance. He chose with intention.

How often do we talk ourselves into friendships we shouldn’t have — with people we don’t even like?

Close friends can make or break you, and even more importantly, they can shape the trajectory of your life. Proverbs 13:20 goes beyond advice; it offers a clear strategy: Choose friends wisely, or risk being shaped by fools.

Science backs this up. Friendships influence career choices, health decisions, and spiritual well-being. Yet in modern society, close friendships are declining. Scholars now call it a “friendship recession.” Only 17% of Americans under 30 say they feel deeply connected to a community, according to a 2025 Harvard Kennedy School poll. In 1990, about 3% of Americans said they had no close friends; today, that number has reached double digits. Over the past three decades, meaningful, close friendships have sharply diminished.

If you want good friends who are truly in your corner, consider these key principles.

Pick friends like Jesus did: Quality over quantity

Jesus loved and ministered to countless people, but He invested deeply in only a few during his short but impactful life. He intentionally structured His relationships. The Gospels show Him teaching and healing crowds, sending out the 72 in ministry, and handpicking 12 disciples. Within that circle, He maintained an inner trio of Peter, James, and John, who witnessed pivotal historical events like the Transfiguration and the Garden of Gethsemane.

It would have been easier for Him to rub shoulders with the “frat boys” of his time — the good ol’ Pharisees. After all, they weren’t poor, lowly fishermen. The Pharisees were admired, influential, and outwardly “holy.” People wanted their approval; they regarded them as “prestigious.” I’m sure they wore fancy clothes and had the best things money could buy. But Jesus had nothing to do with them. He avoided their rotten influence, interacting only when necessary to answer their relentless, pesky questions.

Jesus didn’t chase popularity or status. He didn’t measure influence by who was “in” or who had the loudest voice in the room. Instead, he focused on people who were teachable, loyal, and aligned with His mission. His friendships were rooted in character and purpose instead of appearance or social standing. As 1 Corinthians 15:33 warns: “Do not be misled: ‘Bad company corrupts good character.’”

He surrounded Himself with people who, while imperfect, were willing to be challenged, changed, and called higher. He didn't just preach to the multitudes, He walked closely with 12, poured deeply into three, and entrusted the future of the church to them. Think of all the long walks Jesus took with His disciples. Walking on foot from places like Galilee to Jerusalem was roughly a three- to five-day commute. On these journeys, Jesus used them to teach and disciple and build meaningful relationships. Nothing went to waste.

His choice of who to do life with wasn't random; it was strategic and spiritually essential. Jesus modeled a clear principle in both friendship and kingdom-building: quality over quantity. Following Jesus’ example, we can intentionally choose friends while also becoming the kind of friend others need.

RELATED: Love one another: What the first Christians can teach us about fellowship

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Want great friends? Start by being one

Before we can choose good friends, we must first be one. Jesus modeled the qualities of a high-caliber friend: loyalty, integrity, truthfulness, and love.

Scripture also offers examples —both good and bad. David and Jonathan embody loyalty and sacrifice. Mary and Elizabeth show a friendship rooted in faith and mutual support. Daniel and his friends strengthen one another and stand firm in conviction, even in captivity.

By contrast, Job’s friends accuse rather than comfort. Judas betrays. King Rehoboam rejects wise counsel in favor of foolish peers, dividing a kingdom.

Jonathan, though heir to the throne, chose covenant over envy in his friendship with David. Elizabeth welcomed Mary with joy rather than jealousy, despite the circumstances. Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego remained faithful under pressure, putting God above comfort, safety, and status.

These friendships share a common thread: character. They refused envy, ego, and compromise — even when justified by the world’s standards. Quality people attract quality friends.

We must cultivate these kinds of relationships, doing the inner work to become the kind of friend we hope to have.

Exercise the muscle of rejection

I’m a people person. Making friends has always come easily — but like most of us, I had to learn that not every friendship is worth keeping.

As a teenager, I desperately wanted to fit in with the “cool kids.” When I was invited to sit at their lunch table, I thought, “I’ve made it.” But after one regretful meal — filled with gossip, cruelty, and shallow conversation — I felt immediate buyer’s remorse. I didn’t go back.

Instead, I sat with my brothers and their friends — or alone. I realized that solitude is far better than compromising your character to belong. It may be lonelier, even uncomfortable, but it protects your integrity and spiritual health.

That’s what I mean by exercising the “muscle of rejection.”

How often do we talk ourselves into friendships we shouldn’t have — with people we don’t even like? Maybe they’re popular, well connected, professionally useful, or simply convenient.

But relationships built on convenience, obligation, or fear of confrontation dilute your inner circle. Over time, they shape your habits, attitudes, and decisions — often in ways you won’t notice until years later.

As my father-in-law likes to say (quoting Kenny Rogers): “Know when to hold ’em and know when to fold ’em.” Wisdom — and the discernment of the Holy Spirit — must guide these decisions. Not every connection is meant to last, and not every relationship deserves a front-row seat in your life.

For parents, this is even more critical. The friends we choose don’t just influence us — they shape our children’s worldview. Choosing wisely isn’t optional; it’s part of guiding the next generation.

Intentionality matters

Friends don’t show up on your doorstep; you have to put in the work. Gather people, host events, and create the opportunities you wish existed. Be the friend you wish you had. Seek relationships that are teachable, loyal, and mission-aligned. Choosing friends with discernment is not harshness; it’s stewardship. It’s about protecting your spiritual well-being, your family, and your calling. Jesus’ life shows us that strategic, purposeful friendships are not optional; they are foundational to living well and carrying out faithfulness.

Your inner circle will shape your mindset, your mission, and your life trajectory. Cultivate friendships with intention. Be ruthless. Reject the shallow and the convenient. Surround yourself with people who strengthen your faith, challenge your growth, and share your values. Exercise the muscle of rejection, and watch your life, and the lives of those around you, grow deeper and richer.