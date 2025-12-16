Taking the fentanyl challenge: Whacked-out American junkies now big in Japan

The United States' fentanyl crisis is being mocked on the other side of the planet.

Videos with millions of views show Japanese content creators mimicking a bizarre and all-too-common sight in cities like San Francisco and New York: half-conscious drug addicts bent over sharply at the waist but somehow still standing.

'Japanese social media influencers are going viral for mocking America’s fentanyl addicts.'

Typically from the effects of heroin or fentanyl, this telltale folded posture has become known as the "fenty fold."

"Japanese social media influencers are going viral for mocking America’s fentanyl addicts who are often seen hunched over and flailing on the streets," one user wrote on X. An attached video that showed a young woman in Okinawa, Japan, hunched over has received more than 2.5 million views.

Know when to fold 'em

On TikTok, similar videos have captions like "Bringing American culture to Japan" and show participants folding over in locations typical of American drug addicts, like a subway station. One such video has garnered over 1.2 million views.

Other videos take place in parking garages, city centers, and public parking lots. Most of the viral content uses a Japanese song labeled "Anime Girl," although the song is actually a combination of the songs titled "Don't Forget Me" by Schinya and "Sparkle" by Radwimps.

Cleaning up

Drug seizures have increased under the Trump administration, resulting in a slight increase from FY2024 versus FY2025.

However, if FY2026 continues on trend, there will be a significant jump in the amount of annual drugs seized (measured in pounds), according to CBP statistics.

For example, in October 2025, approximately 51,500 pounds of drugs were seized by the federal government. In October 2024, that number was 40,700 and just 37,400 in October 2023 under President Biden.

Overdoses down

Fentanyl, however, represents one of the least confiscated drug types in terms of weight, likely due to its potency. Marijuana, methamphetamines, and cocaine are the most seized by weight, in that order.

At the same time, overdose deaths have significantly dropped in the United States between April 2024 and April 2025. There was a 24.5% decrease during that time period, the CDC reported. The number of overdoses peaked around August 2023 but have since been declining.

Some of the biggest decreases in overdoses have come in states like Louisiana, New Hampshire, New York, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

