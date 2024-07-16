Let Her Cook ... for a funeral

My mother died two weeks ago. I may write for a living, but I still find myself at an utter loss to communicate my heartache. I plan to share more details from these weeks — little glimmers of heaven that poke through the cloud of grief — because there have been some nuggets of hope despite it all.

One such “moment” was the diluvian flood of support that washed over my family from our small South Carolina town. On the day Mom passed, the women of Florence County descended on us like a swarm of friendly worker bees, and in true old-school fashion, they came with food.

I could barely eat, and I still struggle to feel any hunger at all. But here I’ve shared one of the recipes that fortified our spirits and filled our home while we managed the worst moments of our lives. I’m deeply humbled and grateful for the person who brought it. If you know someone who has been through a tragedy, this mess-free platter of sandwiches will help.

Pimento Cheese and Chicken Salad Croissants

Pimento Cheese Ingredients

2 cups freshly grated, extra-sharp cheddar cheese

8 ounces cream cheese cut into 1” cubes and softened at room temperature*

4 ounces pimento peppers**, well drained and chopped in strips

2 tablespoons mayonnaise (Duke’s is traditional, but I also like Sir Kensington’s)

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper (decrease or omit if sensitive to spice)

½ medium jalapeño pepper, ribs and seeds removed, and minced (about 1 tablespoon; omit if sensitive to spice)

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

Pimento Cheese Instructions

In a large mixing bowl or the bowl of your stand mixer, combine the cheddar, cream cheese, pimento peppers, mayonnaise, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper and jalapeño (if using), and several grinds of black pepper.

Beat the mixture together with a hand mixer, your stand mixer, or by hand with a sturdy wooden spoon or spatula until thoroughly combined.

Taste, and add more black pepper and/or salt if desired for more overall flavor (I usually add a pinch or two). If you’d like your pimento cheese to have more of a kick, add another pinch of cayenne. Blend again.

Transfer the mixture to a smaller serving bowl. Serve your pimento cheese immediately or chill it in the refrigerator for up to one week. Pimento cheese hardens as it cools; let it rest for 30 minutes at room temperature to soften.

Chicken Salad Ingredients

4 cups cooked chicken breasts, shredded or chopped into cubes (You can use rotisserie chicken, cooked chicken, or roast your own chicken breasts.)

1 cup mayonnaise

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

1/2 cup finely chopped onions (add more/adjust to taste as necessary)

1/2 cup pickle relish (I used sweet relish. Use what you prefer.)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

salt and pepper to taste

Chicken Salad Instructions

Combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl and stir. Taste repeatedly and adjust the spices to suit your taste.

Sandwich Ingredients

1 dozen croissants (Costco’s are excellent)

Pimento cheese (From the store is great; I love the Palmetto Cheese brand from Pawley’s Island Specialty Foods, especially since it’s from where I’m from.)

Chicken salad (If you don’t have time to make the recipe as listed, Costco again has an excellent one of its own. One box will do.)

Sandwich instructions

Cut the croissants lengthwise and in half

Spread pimento cheese on both sides of the interior

Spoon a healthy amount of chicken salad in the center