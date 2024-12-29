Little Deuce Prius?! California's shocking plan to ban classic cars

Take a listen to "Little Deuce Coupe," that joyful tribute to the 1932 Ford Coupe and California car culture. Now try to imagine the Beach Boys writing such a gorgeous song about a Prius.

Unfortunately that's the future California's climate-crazy Preach Boys want for us.

The California Air Resources Board is exploring a proposal to allow local governments to create "zero-emission zones" in the new future. In other words, no gas-powered vehicles allowed.

EVs only

According to a recent report in the Auto Wire, these zones would be be similar to the Ultra Low Emission Zones seen in London's boroughs in the United Kingdom, with plate readers fining drivers for violations.

This just happens to coincide with the CARB's newfound interest in classic cars.

The CARB sent a survey to owners of classic cars from model year 1978 or earlier. The questions were aimed at ascertaining how those classics are used and how they're stored, as well as where they are driven. It even asks about how many miles show on owners’ odometers.

Somehow I don't think they're gathering that information for fun.

Classic cars endangered

California has a net-zero carbon emissions goal to meet by 2045. We hope it doesn’t get to the point that authorities go door to door looking for classic cars to seize and crush, but the mere mention of zero-emission zones would have been dismissed as a crazy conspiracy theory only a few short years ago.

The collector car market is huge. The United States is the word's largest market for classic cars, with a revenue of between $14 and $15 billion generated in 2020. California has the largest classic car market of any state. Moreover, the classic car market in the United States is projected to grow to some $18.77 billion by 2024.

Banning classic cars would be an economic disaster. It would also be a betrayal of our history.

A proud legacy

California was arguably the epicenter of cool-car culture. The explosion of legendary hot-rod brands, builders, and hobbyists came at a time when individual expression, not institutionalized expression, reigned supreme. Unfortunately, that looks to be going the way of the dodo before long.

California car culture isn’t what it used to be but is still pretty amazing. However, moves like this could accelerate the current downward trajectory.

Of course, the justification for full-on banning older cars from certain areas or making the owners pay a daily fee to drive there is climate change. After seeing the amount of emissions produced by private jets, cruise ships, EV mining production, Space X rockets, and many other things that are widely celebrated, defended, and/or enjoyed, one can’t help but feel cynical about these growing restrictions.

California in charge?

I’d say let the California elitists put their money where their mouths are first.

Classic cars are pieces of our history, symbols of culture and pride. They bring joy to many. These coming rules are really about control, and nothing else.

Remember 17 states follow the rules set by California, so this impacts New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington state, Washington, D.C., Colorado, New Mexico, Maryland, and others. The impact affects our freedoms and our investments in those cars and enforces the “you will own nothing and be happy" mindset.

I think not! I refuse to give up the keys to my 1965 Mustang.