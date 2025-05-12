Maniacal Maddow pushes yet another Trump conspiracy theory

If you've already spread one massive hoax across a cable news network for years, you'd think you'd think twice about spreading another.

Not Rachel “Russia Collusion” Maddow.

The Corn Pop Chronicles? Shaking hands with the air? Trailing off into gobbledygook? Please, let us know the legacy of which you speak.

The MSNBC superstar joined Stephen Colbert this week to push another Trump-related conspiracy theory. “The Late Show” host and Maddow teamed up to predict President Donald Trump and his minions won’t allow elections in 2026, let alone 2028.

Their proof? They don’t have it. Just wild speculation, a dash of TDS, and corporate overlords who don’t seem to care what their star players shriek. Remember, this is a comedy show at the end of the day.

Either Maddow wants to trash what remains of her credibility, or she’s auditioning for “The View …”

Long 'Law'

Dum-dummmm!

They say the only constants are death and taxes. Add “Law & Order” TV shows to that short list. The long-running NBC procedural just got greenlit for another season. That’ll make 25 years of the cop drama, going all the way back to 1990. The show took a knee in 2010 but returned in 2021.

Need more? “Law & Order: SVU” also got extended for another year, making it 27 straight years of that crime drama.

Good thing George Soros prosecutors have spread across the fruited plain. A show known for its “ripped from the headlines” plots needs all fodder it can get …

Marvel's 'Fantastic' foul-up

Here we go again.

The MCU’s “Captain America: Brave New World” endured highly publicized reshoots before its February release date. And boy, did it show. Those reshoots also added to the project’s bad buzz prior to its debut, one reason it made far less than the most successful franchise films in the saga.

Now, we’re learning “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is similarly getting the reshoot treatment. This time, the news arrives mere weeks before the film’s July 25 release date.

This comes after three of the "Fantastic Four" cast members made all the wrong kind of buzz for the film. First, co-stars Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman) and Joseph Quinn (the Human Torch) mocked the source material in a viral interview. Did they learn nothing from Rachel Zegler, the princess of foot-in-mouth disease?

Later, Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic) attacked J.K. Rowling for daring to support women playing women’s sports. Pascal also donned a combative “Protect the Dolls” T-shirt to show his support for the trans movement.

We’ve already endured two not-so-successful attempts to bring the Marvel Comics group to the big screen. Three strikes and you’re out, and the cast members are playing like the Colorado Rockies …

Bargatze uses B-word

Nate Bargatze wouldn’t hurt a fly … with his comedy.

The squeaky-clean stand-up made his fortune by telling jokes suitable for all ages. No politics. No R-rated gags. Just wry observations on modern life. And he’s selling out arenas for his trouble.

He still felt compelled to throw some shade at the Mouse House for its corporate tomfoolery. The comic, asked by Esquire magazine about his creative influences, name-checked several stars, including Walt Disney. He meant the company’s founder, not the current iteration.

“Now Disney is run by a guy that’s just a businessman … well, that guy doesn’t care about the audience.”

You kiss your mother with that mouth, Nate?

Biden his time

When you’ve lost Variety …

President Joe Biden continued his, “no, really, I’m fine” tour on “The View” this week. Said tour comes as new books promise to unveil just how cognitively compromised Biden was during his presidency.

Awkward! And even “The View’s” softball-lobbers couldn’t protect Biden from himself. Enter Variety, which bemoaned that Biden’s “View” appearance did little to restore his legacy.

While Biden was sharper than he was at, say, the cataclysmic June 2024 debate that led to his dropping out, he did himself no favors by allowing Jill Biden to jump in and finish the answer to a question about his cognitive abilities. As she spoke, Biden cast his gaze downward and allowed his expression to go blank.

It’s enough to make a journalist wonder if Biden is suffering from some sort of cognitive decline. But that’s just the cheap fakes talking, right?