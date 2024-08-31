Monterey Car Week 2024: Heaven for automobile fanatics

Technically, I was working, but the time I spent covering this year's Monterey Car Week was such a blast it almost felt like a vacation.

In fact, the event attracts plenty of amateur auto aficionados. With its array of free and family-friendly events, it makes for a great summer trip.

My week started off at the Monterey Jet Center. There I found myself in the middle of the glamorous Motorlux by Hagerty event, where the world's top aircraft, motorcycle, and automotive manufacturers showed off their latest offerings as VIP guests nibbled hors d'oeuvres and sipped local wines.

Special exhibits included a display of various overland vehicles, ice racers, and dune buggies; "American Graffiti"-style '50s and '60s hot rods; and "British Invasion," which presented iconic cars from the U.K.

Broad Arrow Auctions also kicked off a two-day auction, featuring cars such as a Porsche 911 GT1 Rennversion, a Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé, and a Ferrari Enzo.

And it was all for a good cause, benefitting the CHP 11-99 Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping families of California Highway Patrol officers in times of need as well as the Navy Post Graduate School Foundation.

Day two I attended The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering to admire the stunning vehicles on display. Best in Show went to a 1937 Delahaye Type 135. But what really blew me away was something a little younger.

I'm talking about the new 2005 "baby" Lamborghini: a ten-freaking-thousand-RPM V8 monster super car called Temerario. It replaces the Huracan's V10 for a mighty twin-turbo V8 with a 10,000 rpm redline and three electric motors to boot. It's still all-wheel drive, is a little roomier inside, and gains new tech too.

But really, it's all about the way it looks and the incredible new powertrain. Worth seeing in person if you get the chance.

The Quail also hosted the 27th Annual Bonham's “The Quail Auction,” the longest-standing auction held during Monterey Car Week.



Racing fans were thrilled to see the Monterey Motorsports Reunion, sponsored by Rolex. Here, we observed vintage cars with a racing heritage in their natural environment — zooming around the track.



Monterey Car Week is a huge occasion for the vintage car-obsessed. It's always interesting to see where top collectors are putting their money and how it changes from year to year.

It was perhaps a sign of the times that overall sales at the Monterey auctions were down 3%. It was also notable that high-dollar bidders eschewed the classics that have dominated the market for decades, shifting to more modern collectibles instead.

Ferraris built prior to 1974 and worth $1 million+ — generally the Picassos of car collecting — sold particularly slowly.

By contrast, 1990s favorites such as the Porsche 911 GT1 and Ferrari 333 SP fetched handsome prices ($7,045,000 and $5,120,000,). These may be shaping up to overtake '50s and '60s competition cars as the latest hot investment.

The top 10 sales from all auctions:

1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider — $17,055,000 (RM Sotheby’s) 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider — $14,030,000 (Gooding & Company) 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider — $12,985,000 (RM Sotheby’s) 1969 Ford GT40 Lightweight — $7,865,000 (Mecum) 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Rennversion Coupe — $7,045,000 (Broad Arrow Auctions) 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider — $5,615,000 (RM Sotheby’s) 1995 Ferrari F50 Coupe — $5,505,000 (RM Sotheby's) 1955 Ferrari 857 S Spider — $5,350,000 (Gooding & Company) 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Alloy Coupe — $5,285,000 (RM Sotheby's) 1958 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Coupe — $5,200,000 (Gooding & Company)

At week's end, it was time to head to the famous Pebble Beach golf course for the 73rd Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. This famous and impressive concours is the most amazing car show in the world. The display of dream cars, concept cars, and the most special and unique collector cars all with an emphasis of preservation of historically significant automobiles.

Automobiles are judged for their style and technical merit as well as their history, their originality, and the accuracy of their restoration. For the first time in the history of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Best of Show was awarded to a preservation or unrestored original car — the 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports presented by the Pearl Collection/Fritz Burkard, from Zug, Switzerland.

It takes a truly special car to stand out in this year's field of 214 cars from 16 countries and 29 states, and this Bugatti did not disappoint, with a history as rich as its patina. The first Type 59 built, it is a rare factory race car that recorded multiple Grand Prix victories at the hands of several important racing greats. It also has ties to royalty — having once belonged to King Leopold III of Belgium.

For more on the Monterey Car Week 2024, check out my video below: