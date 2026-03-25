Start-stop was just hit by the EPA. Now comes the real test.

On the latest episode of "The Drive with Lauren and Karl," Karl Brauer and I talk about a feature drivers almost universally dislike: start-stop technology.

You know the feeling. You pull up to a light, the engine shuts off, and for a split second you wonder whether the car just stalled. Then it lurches back to life when traffic moves again.

This is not a beloved convenience feature. It's not a reason anyone chooses one vehicle over another.

Automakers have spent years smoothing it out, but that hasn’t changed the basic problem. Most drivers still don’t like it. And now, with federal greenhouse gas rules being rolled back, there is a real question hanging over the industry: Will start-stop finally disappear?

This is one of those rare automotive issues on which regular drivers and enthusiasts agree. People neither want nor trust this technology. And many resent being forced to pay for something that was added mainly to satisfy regulations rather than improve the driving experience.

Fuel me once

Start-stop did not spread through the market because drivers demanded it.

It spread because automakers were given a fuel-economy benefit for installing it under federal rules tied to corporate average fuel economy — CAFE standards. In practical terms, the feature helped manufacturers squeeze out regulatory compliance on paper by shutting the engine off at stops.

That may look efficient in a spreadsheet. It looks very different in real traffic.

The problem is that traffic is not clean or predictable. It is constant stop-and-go movement, with drivers creeping, hesitating, inching forward, braking, and accelerating again.

As our guest Mike Harley points out, driving is analog. Those in-between moments — when you are not sure whether traffic is actually moving — are exactly where the system is intrusive and out of sync.

Light-bulb moment

Drivers worry about wear on the starter, wear on the engine, and long-term reliability. Whether every concern is equally justified, the perception problem is real.

Many drivers believe the system adds strain and complexity to a vehicle they are already maintaining at significant cost.

Karl makes the point bluntly. He compares it to the old incandescent light bulb: The moment of greatest strain is when it is first turned on. His argument is that starting the engine repeatedly creates the same kind of wear event over and over again.

That’s a simple way to understand why the feature bothers people.

Consumers are already dealing with high repair costs, expensive electronics, and rising replacement part prices. A system that repeatedly shuts down and restarts the engine does not seem like a benefit. It is one more thing that could break.

And that’s where the frustration really sets in.

Drivers are told the system is there for efficiency. But if it contributes to more wear, more service visits, or more expensive repairs, the cost falls on them — not on the regulators who pushed the standard.

As I have reported previously, mechanics consistently point to increased strain on starters and batteries — even with reinforced components.

RELATED: Start-stop stiffed: EPA kills annoying automatic engine shutoff

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Hesitant to change

I reached out to multiple automakers after hearing that these rules were being reconsidered.

The response was revealing.

Brand after brand gave essentially the same answer: 2026 models will keep start-stop for now, and they are still evaluating what to do with 2027 vehicles.

In other words, even with the regulatory ground shifting, nothing has changed yet on the showroom floor.

That tells you two things.

First, automakers know the system exists because of regulation, not because customers love it. Second, they are still cautious about changing course until they are sure the rules are fully settled.

That caution makes sense from the manufacturer side. But from the consumer side, it means drivers may be stuck with a feature they dislike for longer than expected.

Regulatory logic

One reason start-stop has become such a useful example is that it shows what happens when policy priorities move ahead of consumer experience.

On paper, the feature looked like an easy win. It improved regulatory averages, gave automakers a compliance tool, and let officials claim environmental progress.

But in the real world, drivers are the ones living with the result. They are the ones restarting the engine every time traffic creeps forward. They are the ones shutting the system off manually every time they get in the car. They are the ones paying if extra wear shows up later.

That gap between regulatory logic and everyday driving reality is exactly why this feature has become so unpopular.

Full stop?

It might end — but probably not overnight.

Automakers have already built the systems into their current vehicle architectures. Many are not going to rip them out immediately. But if the regulatory credits tied to start-stop truly disappear, the business case for keeping it becomes weaker.

That matters because there was never much of a consumer case to begin with.

This is not a beloved convenience feature. It's not a reason anyone chooses one vehicle over another. If anything, it can push buyers away — especially when it cannot be permanently disabled.

And that may be the feature’s biggest weakness. Consumers tolerated it because they assumed they had no choice.

A simple question

Drivers have been complaining about start-stop for years, and not because they resist change. They dislike it because it interrupts the driving experience, creates distrust, and solves a regulatory problem more than a consumer one.

The rules that justified the feature are starting to shift. The technology itself hasn’t gone anywhere — yet. But for the first time, automakers may have a real opportunity to ask a simple question: If customers don’t want this, why are we still building it?

And if they listen, start-stop may finally become a case study in what happens when consumers win one back.

You can listen to the full episode of "The Drive with Lauren and Karl" featuring Mike Harley below: