Empower this! Sydney Sweeney calls out backstabbing Hollywood mean girls

Sydney Sweeney has one word for the notion that women are any less vicious than men when it comes to rising to the top of Hollywood's eat-or-be-eaten food chain.

Fake!

The "Anyone But You" actress recently called BS on the industry's cloying "women empowering other women" narrative.

Sweeney should know. Back in April, veteran producer Carol Baum launched an out-of-nowhere attack on the up-and-comer.

'All of it is fake and a front for all the other s**t that they say behind everyone’s back.'

"There’s an actress who everybody loves now: Sydney Sweeney. I don’t get Sydney Sweeney," Baum griped. "I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie [‘Anyone but You’] because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie — sorry to people who love this ... romantic comedy where they hate each other."

Baum threat

Baum — whose credits include “Dead Ringers,” “Father of the Bride,” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and who also works as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts — added, "I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer."

"How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman," Sweeney's rep responded.

"If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character."

Claws out

Sweeney opened up about Baum's catty conniption in a recent interview with Vanity Fair:

"It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down, especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard — hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have — and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done," the 27-year-old Sweeney responded.

"This entire industry, all people say is 'women empowering other women.' None of it’s happening," Sweeney continued. "All of it is fake and a front for all the other s**t that they say behind everyone’s back."

High school with money

Sweeney is not the only star to feel Tinseltown's mean girl vibes. Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence have also commented on the tendency for female performers to become a target when they're at their professional peak.

Sweeney thinks she knows why. "I’ve read that our entire lives, we were raised — and it’s a generational problem — to believe only one woman can be at the top. There’s one woman who can get the man. There’s one woman who can be, I don’t know, anything."

"So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, Let’s all lift each other up," Sweeney concluded. "I’m still trying to figure it out. I’m just trying my best over here. Why am I getting attacked?"

As Blaze News reported in August 2022, liberals attempted to cancel Sweeney because guests at her mother's 60th birthday party were wearing "Make America Great Again" inspired hats and a "blue lives matter" shirt.

The celebrity actress brushed off the outrage, "You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!"

