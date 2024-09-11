Taylor Swift embraces childless cat-lady status with Kamala pick

Taylor Swift is officially in her Kamala era.

Shortly after the close of Tuesday's presidential debate, the pop star officially backed the veep for the top job, blowing the minds of all seven people who thought that AI-generated Swift "endorsement" Trump posted last month was real.

'Late Night with Seth Meyers' lost its band. 'The Late Late Show' lost, well, everything. Now this.

Maybe Variety's recent passive-aggressive attempt to guilt-trip Swift into getting off the sidelines has hit home. And maybe Swift will inspire even more entertainers to stop with the singing and the dancing and the acting and give us what we really want: their half-baked political opinons.

Thanks, guys!

Fallon's show not a grower

“The Tonight Show” got a sudden case of shrinkage.

The NBC institution will now tell 20% less Trump jokes per week. Jimmy Fallon’s show will no longer air original episodes each Friday. The other late-night shows already run on that schedule, but the “Tonight Show’s” reduction reflects the format’s continued decline.

Jimmy Kimmel recently suggested the late-night format might be extinct in 10 years. At this pace, he might be off by more than 20%.

'Curb' rash

Larry David is doing pretty ... pretty good in his post-“Curb Your Enthusiasm” life. The professional misanthrope just announced a 10-city fall tour expected to start in Denver, Colorado, September 20.

Will he get political? The comic actor is an avowed liberal who even raged against Alan Dershowitz for daring to take Donald Trump’s side in a legal matter. We’ll have to wait and see, but either way it won’t be cheap.

The least expensive tickets at the Mile-High City's Paramount Theatre will set you back nearly $300. His Bernie Sanders impression has a lot of explaining to do.

A lesson for UCLA radicals?

This seems like a recipe for disaster, but it’s also what colleges need these days.

Phelim McAleer’s play “October 7,” which portrays Hamas terrorist attacks through verbatim testimony of survivors, will be performed on the massacre’s anniversary at UCLA Fowler Museum, Lenart Auditorium.

Yes, that’s one of many U.S. colleges where virulent anti-Israel protests raged in the months following the attacks.

McAleer is no stranger to controversy, and he knows the play’s provocative themes will draw attention. Now, will any of the pro-Palestinian protesters dare to take in the show and learn what started the current war? The bigger question: How long will corporate media platforms ignore the production?

'I'm ... Beetlejuice'

A two-word sentence convinced audiences Michael Keaton was the right choice to play the Dark Knight back in 1989.

“I’m Batman,” Keaton growled to a thug, a clip that proved Mr. Mom could handle a superhero gig.

Now, at the tender age of 73, the actor would like audiences to know him by a different name.

Michael Keaton Douglas.

Turns out the actor’s real name is Michael Douglas, but when he entered show business, another star sported that name. Kirk Douglas’ kid, to be precise. So he opted for Michael Keaton instead.

He's in good company. David Bowie is only Bowie because his real name, David Jones, was already taken by a certain Monkee.

At this point, few will call the actor by either his birth name or new, longer moniker. If his latest film’s boffo box office continues, we'll all be calling him "Beetlejuice" from now on.

Lorne's new ladies

“Saturday Night Live” will add three new faces to the show this fall, which marks its 50th season.

Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline will suit up for the Sept. 28 season premiere. I would hate to assume their voting preferences based solely upon their new employer, but word is they're already hard at work pitching softball jokes about coconut trees and brat autumn.