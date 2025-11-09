This crisis in churches is real. Will Christians fight back?

A new study has uncovered an alarming trend: Fewer regular churchgoers believe the Bible is clear on transgenderism and homosexuality.

The survey — conducted by the Family Research Council and the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University — found that only 47% of regular churchgoers believe that scripture is "clear and decisive" about "whether homosexuality is morally acceptable." That's a significant decline from 63% in 2023.

The moment believers treat biblical truth as negotiable, Christians become yet another cultural echo chamber.

Researchers, meanwhile, found that 26% believe the Bible is "unclear or ambiguous" about homosexuality, while another 16% said they believe scripture doesn't address the issue.

Even worse, only 40% of regular churchgoers said the Bible is "clear and decisive" on "whether transgenderism is morally acceptable," a 12-point drop from 2023. Nearly a quarter (23%) said they believe the Bible is "unclear and ambiguous" on trans ideology, while 24% said they believe the Bible doesn't address it.

These results demonstrate that American churches are experiencing a crisis of biblical truth.

But how?

But these results are surprising for two important reasons, not least of which is that they appear to refute suggestions of a Christian revival in America.

First, while these are two issues central to the progressive project that have largely become cultural orthodoxy, a growing number of young people are rejecting the left's version of the good life. Thus, you'd expect the data to reflect the trend away from progressivism and toward objective truth.

Second, the Bible is by no means unclear or ambiguous on either issue — no matter what "progressive Christians" say.

On homosexuality, the Bible establishes in Genesis that central to the union of man and woman (i.e., marriage) is the ability to reproduce. This prescription is reaffirmed countless times. Jesus even cites Genesis when challenged about the true purpose of marriage (hint: He does not affirm homosexuality). Moreover, as the fledgling church grappled with questions of sexual morality, the apostles affirmed that sexual immorality of any kind — that is, porneia, or any sexual activity beyond the confines of a marriage between one man and one woman — is sinful and contrary to God's design. This, of course, includes homosexuality.

On transgenderism, Genesis is clear: God created man and woman, a complementary pair that reflects the divine union. God chooses our gender for us — not our feelings.

So what do we do?

First, we must name this for what it is: not a cultural or data problem, but a discipleship problem. The Bible hasn't changed, and scripture isn't suddenly vague. The truth is that many pastors and churches have gone quiet on these important issues, which demand moral and biblical clarity.

Silence has a cost, and now the bill is due. When pulpits grow timid, the pews grow confused.

Second, Christians must recover confidence in the Bible's authority. God's word is true and timeless. It doesn't need to be apologized away or reinterpreted to acquiesce to our cultural moment. It speaks as clearly today as it always has. Cultures and politics may change, but God's truth remains the same.

The moment believers treat biblical truth as negotiable, Christians become yet another cultural echo chamber — and lose their saltiness.

RELATED: The poisoned stream of culture is flowing through our churches

ChristinLola/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Third, Christian leaders must teach clearly, intentionally, and with conviction what the Bible says about sex, marriage, and human identity. Christians today are drowning in confusion, as this study proves. They desperately need clarity, truth, and courage to stand up for biblical truth and to live it out.

Finally, Christians must take heart and remember that decline isn't defeat. It's never the end of the story. Every generation of God's people has faced moments of crisis and confusion. Revival is found on the other side of those moments. And it happens when ordinary Christians rediscover and reaffirm the power of God's word and refuse to bow to cultural idols.

But that renewal only comes when Christians stop apologizing for what God has already made clear, is making clear, and will continue to make clear.

Now is the moment for Christians to decide what kind of witness they will be. One that bends to the culture? Or one that stands firm on the Rock? The world is desperate for truth. Thankfully, we have access to God of truth, and in the end, He wins.