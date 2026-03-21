UNCANNY VAL: Val Kilmer makes creepy AI 'comeback' one year after death

Call it "Hearts of Darkness 2."

“Lost in Translation” director Sofia Coppola gave us on update on her next film, which was supposed to be a fact-based period drama with regular collaborator Kirsten Dunst. It's not looking so good.

Harris said Nicki Minaj suffered from a severe case of misinformation, suggesting the hip-hop star may not know simple things, like '2+2=4.'

Coppola's dad famously dealt with everything from typhoons, hookworm parasites, and rampant drug abuse on set to the near-fatal heart attack of his leading man while shooting "Apocalypse Now."

Now his daughter faces something even worse: life in 2026.

"It felt too sad," said the Hollywood scion, daughter of "Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola. "It’s confusing in these dark times. I want to offer some hope and beauty in the world, but then you also don’t want to do something shallow, because it feels like a time for deep things."

We don’t have much information on the shelved project, but we can guess a working title: “Orange Man Really, Really Bad" ...

Spidey sense

We still love Spidey.

The just-released trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” racked up an impressive 718 million views in just a day. The film, once again starring Tom Holland as the web-slinger, finds our hero trying to reconnect with his former squeeze M.J. (Zendaya).

That’s a rare blast of good news from Superhero Central. Those men in tights haven’t been scoring at the box office like they once did, but Spidey remains untouched by woke nonsense. In fact, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” overdelivered on everything, from fan service to pure fun, to score nearly $2 billion worldwide.

If they can keep Dylan Mulvaney away from the set, this could be the super rebound Hollywood craves …

RELATED: ‘The Faithful’ puts focus on Bible’s female figures

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Minaj's math

At least she didn’t mention Venn diagrams.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris took a swipe at one of the few black female celebrities to embrace President Donald Trump. Empowering, no?

Harris said Nicki Minaj suffered from a severe case of misinformation, suggesting the hip-hop star may not know simple things, like “2+2=4.”

“I think that one of the things about mis- and disinformation is we have to — when we disagree with someone — take that into account in understanding that we may just not be working with the same information.”

To be fair, that might just be the wine talking …

Whoopi's whoppers

Facts often die of loneliness on “The View.” Or they’re snuffed out with a pillow.

Earlier this week, Whoopi Goldberg got a crash course in Trump Accounts, money set aside for babies that will not only grow but teach them the wonders of our capitalistic system.

That’s called a win-win.

Not for Goldberg, who did the equivalent of putting her hands over her ears when guest co-host Sara Eisen brought up the topic. First, Goldberg complained that the panel wasn’t talking enough about solar energy.

Later, when bombarded with more information about the accounts, Goldberg waved the white flag.

“I'm sorry. For me and until he realizes how this affects all of us as citizens, it's not enough. But we're done talking about it,” Goldberg said.

Usually the show’s incessant cross-talk cancels out good information. This time, Goldberg personally saw to it that their audience would come away a little dumber …

ChadGPT

Val Kilmer is making a “comeback” one year after his passing.

A new project, purportedly with the blessing of some of Kilmer’s kin, will feature an AI version of the actor. The upcoming movie, dubbed “As Deep as the Grave” (a little on the nose, no?), will use generative AI to bring Kilmer back to the big screen.

The actor had wanted to star in the project several years ago, but his health complications prevented him from appearing on set.

Problem solved? And it could get creepier. A Swedish company just bought more than a majority share of the late Tina Turner’s musical catalog. According to the New York Post, Pophouse Entertainment also secured her “name, image, and likeness rights.”

And yes, the company in question has dabbled in digital avatars. Who can’t see what’s coming next?

They better be good to her …

Transwominae veritas!

Journos almost hounded John Lithgow out of one of the juiciest gigs possible.

The veteran actor will play Professor Dumbledore in the upcoming “Harry Potter” TV series for HBO Max. Lithgow is 80, an age when steady work isn’t easy to come by for an actor. And here’s a role he’s guaranteed to play for several years.

Perfect! Not so fast.

Reporters have been hounding him for months about the show, demanding that he defend working on a J.K. Rowling project. She famously created the “Harry Potter” series and doesn’t agree with the leftist shibboleth that "trans women are women."

For that, she has been relentlessly punished. And now it’s Lithgow’s turn.

So many reporters have hounded him over the connection that he nearly quit the series. The subject has and will come up “in every interview I will ever do for the rest of my life.”

He still took the gig. Looks like the left's favorite spell — transwominae veritas! — no longer holds the power it once did.