White liberals: Stop using 'racism' to excuse black crime

This is not the column I wanted to write. It’s not a column I ever thought I’d be writing.

Today I’m a conservative, recovering from decades of being a brainwashed Democrat who bought every lie about social justice.

But for most of my adult life, I believed in all the things liberals are supposed to believe in: that everyone not male, straight, and white was being oppressed, that black men were being killed by the thousands every year by cops, that conservatives wanted homosexuals imprisoned or killed, and on and on.

Waking up to reality

I disclose all that to let readers know that liberals can actually wake up to reality. The reality I’ve woken up to is that America is, just as leftists claim, a racist country.

But the racism is not against black people. It’s racism against white people by black people, with the tearful support of millions of white liberals.

There’s no better example of this decades-long reality than the public reaction to the killing of white 17-year-old high school student Austin Metcalf. From what we can gather from conflicting media reports, Metcalf was at a track meet when he allegedly confronted black teen Karmelo Anthony to tell Anthony that he was sitting in the wrong spot. Anthony allegedly responded by pulling out a knife and plunging it into Metcalf’s heart, killing him.

According to police at the scene, Karmelo Anthony admitted what he’d done, then immediately asked cops if he what he did qualified as self-defense. It looks like he was already plotting how to turn his allegedly murderous act around and blame the boy he killed so that he, Anthony, could be perceived as a victim.

Blood money

It’s working. Within days of the killing, Karmelo Anthony’s family has set up online fundraisers portraying Anthony as the victim of “racism” who was merely defending himself against an “attack” by the victim. There is no evidence beyond the claims of the family and random online commenters that Austin Metcalf did anything close to “attacking” Anthony.

As of the time of this writing, the Anthony family has raised almost $170,000. First, the family was kicked off the fundraising platform GoFundMe, which did not want to host this effort. But on the original fundraiser, the family wrote the usual platitudes of “he was a good boy” who didn’t do anything.

“And yet despite everything, the media is trying to destroy Karmelo’s name,” the family wrote. Their son was a “respectful well-mannered young man” who “defended himself against violent aggressors.”

There’s a Facebook group too called “Justice for Karmelo Anthony who is a victim of white supremacy.”

The 'white supremacist' slur

It’s perfectly fine in 2025 America to call a teen boy who was killed a “white supremacist” and to call his alleged killer the real victim. It’s so tiresome to have to repeat this, but repeat it I must: Everyone knows that if the races were reversed, black people would be rioting in the streets.

And because everyone knows that, white people who know better keep their heads down and say nothing. Or they temper their criticism until it’s so mild that no one takes it seriously.

White people are unwilling to defend themselves. In a sense, can you blame them? Look what happened to subway hero Daniel Penny; it’s a miracle the jury didn’t send him to jail for life for defending train riders against the unstable and violent Jordan Neely.

The accountability cure

America, black culture has a serious problem. It didn’t always, not in exactly this way, but it does now. The culture is brazenly and proudly violent. Drugs, promiscuity, and fatherlessness are not only tolerated but praised and bragged about. Since the 1960s, the civil rights era, it has become socially and often legally taboo to hold black Americans to the same standard of decency and civilized behavior that we hold white people to.

It’s everywhere. Academic journals claim with a straight face that qualities such as punctuality, accuracy, and objective standards are part of “white supremacy culture.” According to the Stanford Social Innovation Review:

According to Okun and Jones, white supremacy culture at an organizational level is apparent in: the belief that traditional standards and values are objective and unbiased; the emphasis on a sense of urgency and quantity over quality, which can be summarized by the phrase ‘the ends justify the means’; perfectionism that leaves little room for mistakes; and binary thinking. These values, established over time as history and fact, have been used to create the narrative of white supremacy that underpins professionalism today, playing out in the hiring, firing, and day-to-day management of workplaces around the world.

FBI statistics show that despite being only 13% of the population, black Americans account for more than half of all murders every year. The “disproportionate” amount of violent crime of all types by blacks is well documented.

'Systemic' deception

The problem isn’t just black people providing cover for the segment of their population that goes violent. Far more numerous are the white liberals who coddle it and who try to position themselves as social justice saviors by excusing all bad or criminal behavior by blacks and blaming it on “systemic racism” and other misdeeds by white people.

Try looking up the crime rates in the U.S. for the black population. You’ll find them, as I linked above. But you’ll find that they’re always couched in terms of harm to blacks. Blacks are never discussed as responsible for their violence, even when the stats show that black people are committing murders. For liberal whites, blacks can only ever be victims, even when blacks hurt or kill whites.

It's a dire, society-wide form of Stockholm syndrome.

'Christian' masochism

I’m afraid we have to talk about the reaction of the slain boy’s father, too. Yes, this will make some readers angry. Some will claim his reaction is just what “good Christians” do, though an equal number of Christians disagree. Others will say it’s out of bounds to “criticize” a man in grief.

It must be done anyway. Like all decent people, my heart aches for Jeff Metcalf, whose son Austin was killed. But Mr. Metcalf’s reaction when talking to a reporter provides a window into the cult-like mindset of self-hatred and apology toward aggressors that white people in modern America exhibit.

During an interview the day after his son was killed, Mr. Metcalf went out of his way to show “compassion” for his son’s killer. He said he had instantly “forgiven him.”

Mr. Metcalf even used the gentlest, softest language, describing Karmelo Anthony as “the other child” who just “made a bad choice” that will “affect him for the rest of his life.”

Meanwhile, Austin Metcalf lies dead with a dagger buried in his heart.

This is not just normal Christian forgiveness, and it’s not out of bounds to remark on it. We must talk about this, because this is deadly serious business.

Drawing a line

I was a junior in high school in 1990. In those days, virulent racism had, really and truly, pretty much gone away. My friends were black, white, and Hispanic. We got along, and when we didn’t and gave each other a ribbing — yes, including insulting each other humorously with racial and other stereotypes — we laughed it off. We didn’t knife each other.

That world was real. We have gone so far in the other direction that it’s been open season on white people for decades while white people apologize for being abused.

This has to stop. And the way to stop is by telling the truth. Refuse to be silenced for fear of being called “racist.” Draw the line. Really, what do you have left to lose?