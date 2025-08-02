Why Elon Musk's neon-slick diner is more than just a PR stunt

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently opened a new diner in Hollywood that capitalizes on a strikingly unique retro futuristic aesthetic, the Tesla Diner.

It looks like it was dreamed up in mid-century America, when the culture was hopefully optimistic about technology’s evolution. It is shaped like a spaceship and adorned with two bright red strips of neon that make it look like a stop on Route 66.

Outside, guests can drive up their Cybertrucks to a giant movie screen to watch a sci-fi flick on a 66-foot LED screen. Robots dole out buckets of popcorn for visitors to munch on while they peruse through the exclusive merchandise available in the gift shop. There is a kitchen, bar, and dining area where guests can order classic lunchroom favorites like burgers, fried chicken, and grilled cheese sandwiches.



The Tesla Diner is a sight to behold, a behemoth chrome-plated building surrounded by 80 different EV charging stations. It merges two contradictory aesthetics, pairing days-gone-by sentimentalism with one of the world’s most exciting technological corporations. Its changes feel almost unnatural.

For example, the diner uses geofence technology to track guests so that their pre-placed orders will be ready upon arrival. For those who prefer their meals to be hot and fresh, this is a welcome innovation.

Still, it can feel a bit dystopian and uncomfortable for a society unaccustomed to this robotic style of service.

As a result, many people have been extremely critical of the new Tesla cafe. Internet critics have chastised it for replacing humans with robots and for leaning into a virtual design.

But most of these critiques can be repelled with the fact that it is not a virtual space. And despite its many touch screens, robots, and geofences, it is a physical gathering space. People can stroll around the diner, interacting with other curious tourists and locals, sharing in the simple pleasure of movies and meals.

Loneliness boom

Between 2003 and 2022, in-person socializing for adults fell by about 30%.

The amount of time that people share with friends in companionship settings has dropped from an average of 202 minutes per day to only 174 minutes per day. The problem is not just prevalent among teenagers, but the rise of social media and online spaces has pushed all age groups into secluded spaces. For example, 12% of U.S. adults claim that they have no close friends, a number that has quadrupled since the 1990s.

This is not only a young person’s problem, but a cultural shift. Video games and chat rooms have increasingly become spaces for people to meet. In only 10 years, live chat usage has increased by 400%. Online messaging has exploded, with billions of people worldwide using it to connect with one another. Phone calls, handwritten letters, and in-person meetings are constantly traded for emails. After the COVID pandemic, many office jobs shifted toward work-from-home positions, which further isolated individuals from their peers.

Some of this new technology is extremely helpful for streamlining productivity. Unfortunately, the cost of this efficiency is counted in tangible relationships.

Social desert

Physical gathering spaces are increasingly rare.

In the past, movie theaters, concerts, and restaurants were popular spots for people to gather with friends and meet new people. The rise of streaming services has caused movie theater attendance to drop significantly, a problem only exacerbated by production studios dropping movies online with little to no wait after theatrical releases. Smaller concert venues have closed while larger venues backed by mega-corporations, such as LiveNation, sell tickets at shockingly high prices. Restaurants have downsized due to remote work reducing foot traffic and online ordering rendering dining rooms useless.

In 2025, American culture is extremely isolated. People are seeking ways to get out of the house after the pandemic spent years discouraging people from going out. The country is re-emerging from online spaces, looking for physical places where they can people-watch, meet friends, and engage in public life.

The Tesla Diner is a strange but creative concoction that tries to fill the loneliness of modernity while understanding the needs of the present. As new technologies become an increasingly relevant part of culture, businesses can and should capitalize on their popularity to help rebuild a thriving American culture.

Charging up community

Musk’s diner is odd, but it’s filling a need for people.

The amount of people who have to wait to "charge" their cars has exploded. Rather than seeing this as an annoying downtime, Musk has decided to use it to create a new shared space. Its robots and geofencing are kitschy and novel enough to make people curious. Its food offerings and movies are pleasant and simple enough to draw people in.

Humanity is learning how to reconnect with itself. The era of drive-in theaters and soda shops feels like a distant memory, but it also symbolized a time when it was easier for people to connect with one another. As times have changed, most of our connections have slowly mutated to become primarily virtual.

Still, humans naturally seek out shared spaces. In 2024, the U.S. National Parks Service reported its highest attendance levels ever recorded. This shows that people are eager to emerge from their seclusion and get back into the world.

Some may call it ugly, some may call it strange, but the Tesla Diner is a physical place. At a time when people desperately want a reason to feel like they are a part of a community, having a place to park your car and sip on a soda feels like a luxury.