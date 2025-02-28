Zachary Levi: What an unbreakable boy taught me about family, faith, and fatherhood

This spring, I will welcome my firstborn.

As I approach this new chapter, profound excitement and, yes, anxious anticipation are constant companions. I keep reflecting on what it means to be unbreakable — not in a literal sense, as life reminds us of our fragility, but in spirit, values, and connection.

This reflection is deeply personal, not only because of fatherhood but also because of my role in "The Unbreakable Boy," a film that has challenged and reshaped my understanding of strength, family, resilience — and faith.

The story follows Austin (aka AuzMan!), a boy with autism and brittle bone disease. Physically, he is incredibly fragile, yet his spirit is anything but. His unwavering joy and boundless enthusiasm starkly contrast with a world that often feels heavy with division, fear, and cynicism. What struck me most while portraying Austin’s father was how his son's unyielding optimism forced him — and me — to re-evaluate what truly matters.

We live in an era when outrage often overshadows optimism and headlines focus on what divides rather than what unites. Behind this noise, these truths remain: the power of family, the importance of faith, and the resilience of the human spirit — cornerstones of what matters most in life, at least to me, though I suspect for you, too.

For years, I held in my truth out of fear and trauma. Today, I unapologetically speak up about issues that matter to me, from questioning institutional systems to advocating for personal freedom, mental health, and accountability.

Now, with a child on the way, fatherhood has already taught me that the most revolutionary act one can commit today is to love deeply, to show up for your family, and to hold to values that withstand the tests of time and adversity.

One in 36 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Families navigating these challenges face medical complexities, societal misconceptions, and systemic hurdles. And yet, amid these struggles are stories of profound joy, connection, and triumph — stories like Austin's. Stories from which we have everything to learn.

What makes Austin’s story remarkable is not just his medical conditions but how he transforms everyone around him. His father battles addiction and personal demons, yet it is Austin’s simple and genuine love that becomes the catalyst for healing. It is a narrative that echoes far beyond the screen because it is real. It is messy, imperfect, and filled with both heartbreak and hope.

Though our stories differ, Austin’s life holds something universally relatable and deeply inspiring for us all.

My own life has not been without its share of bumps along the way. I have faced many personal challenges and losses. But these experiences have reinforced a truth I know we all share deep down: Life is fragile, but love, faith, and family are the glue that holds us together when everything else feels like it is falling apart.

Austin reminds us that real growth often comes through pain, that joy can coexist with sorrow, and that the most meaningful lessons often come from unexpected teachers. Sometimes, those teachers are children who see the world with unfiltered wonder. How lucky we might be to experience the world through such eyes.

So as we navigate through so much division, let us be unbreakable, not forgetting the simple, profound power of showing up for one another. True strength is not perfection but choosing to love boldly despite our flaws.