Bondi has the power to take down Goliath — will she use it?

I spent 20 years at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia, including 12 years as U.S. attorney from 1981 to 1993. During that time, I worked with five attorneys general across President Reagan’s two terms and President George H.W. Bush’s term. I also spent an additional six months working with the Clinton administration.

When I was first named U.S. attorney, the situation was very different. However, many of the challenges recently confirmed U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi will face in Washington, D.C. — including issues related to drugs, organized crime, and immigration — are similar to those I confronted during my tenure. For instance, we dealt with the invasion of Jamaican criminal “posses” in cities across the country, including Martinsburg, West Virginia. Today, the United States faces a comparable threat from the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Maybe times haven’t changed as much as we think.

During my time as U.S. attorney, I pioneered the use of multi-jurisdictional task forces. These teams, composed of federal, state, and local law enforcement, worked together to take down criminals who had previously been untouchable. For Bondi, building and maintaining that kind of interdepartmental cooperation and communication is crucial — especially with the Trump administration’s focus on addressing illegal immigration. The more local and state law enforcement officials she enlists, the smoother the process will be. Unfortunately, the reverse is also true.

I also strongly advise the attorney general not only to allow but also to encourage each individual U.S. attorney’s office across the country to operate independently, without fear of reprisal or interference.

The best attorney general I ever worked under was Ed Meese. He gave us the freedom to pursue the cases and criminals we deemed most important. He never imposed marching orders or pushed us to follow any agenda other than what was best for our districts. U.S. attorneys excel when they pursue their own agendas.

I would urge Bondi to continue her efforts in the vigorous fight against the opioid epidemic. This crisis continues to devastate thousands of lives across the country every year. Recognizing the urgent need for action, Bondi’s efforts in Florida led to substantial settlements that provided much-needed resources for addiction treatment and prevention programs, including medication-assisted treatment. We need that same approach on the national level. I can think of no one better equipped to lead the charge in winning the war on drugs than this administration, with Pam Bondi at the helm.

I also hope Bondi prioritizes the fight against human trafficking nationwide, as she did in Florida. The initiatives she championed in the Sunshine State — increasing awareness, improving victim services, and enhancing law enforcement’s ability to combat trafficking — should be emulated across the country.

Similarly, her work in Florida against mortgage and financial fraud is just as important on a national scale. Her dedication to consumer rights and commitment to holding powerful entities accountable is more critical now than ever, especially after four years of misguided policies.

Most importantly, we must rely on Bondi to avoid the judicial overreach of her predecessor, Merrick Garland, who allowed special counsel Jack Smith to run roughshod over the Department of Justice. Independence should not have meant that Smith could disregard traditional judicial norms and practices, undermining the very system he was supposed to uphold while investigating former President Trump.

America has spoken. Now, Pam Bondi must answer the call by reshaping the Department of Justice into a David willing to take on Goliath, rather than a Goliath victimizing countless Davids. And she will have more than just a slingshot at her disposal to achieve victory.