New poll gives good news to Biden (but how good is it?)

Democrats and their media pals are over the moon over a new poll out from Fox News. It’s the first since October to show President Joe Biden ahead of former President Donald Trump and comes just on the heels of the latest inside-the-Democrat-meltdown story (this time from Axios).

But is there true cause for celebration? Not really.

Trump is currently up among the voters most motivated to vote in November. That’s crucial and somewhat surprising.

Any good news is welcome news when you’re down and out, and your own team is beginning to get jittery (and back-stabby). A decent news cycle on a slow day is always nice. Any real relief, however, is more than a little premature, both in terms of the data actually hiding in the polling, and in the vindication of the Biden campaign’s strategy.

First, Trump is up in the swing states, according to an Ipsos poll also released Thursday. And not just one or two, or even four; Trump is ahead in all seven: Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. To put that in perspective, in 2020, Biden won every one of those except for North Carolina.

Heck, the Real Clear Politics average has Trump down by only 2.3 points in Minnesota. To put that in perspective, the last time Minnesota went Republican was for President Richard Nixon in 1972. The Land of 10,000 Lakes was the only state in the union to vote against President Ronald Reagan’s re-election in ’84.

Second, Trump is currently up among the voters most motivated to vote in November. That’s crucial and somewhat surprising given his historic ability to motivate Democrats to the polls, but it’s true. For all the Democratic rhetoric, voters in the swing states are worried a whole lot more about inflation, followed by immigration, in the regions Biden should be most worried about.

(Those in the White House somehow missed that memo, given the president’s Tuesday amnesty announcement. Or maybe they're just so desperate to bring Hispanic men back into the fold they’ll trade broader losses for those married to illegal immigrants.)

Then finally, there’s the Biden campaign’s entire “convicted felon” messaging. It’s been three weeks since Trump’s guilty verdict in a Manhattan court, and just a little longer since the White House began its concerted push to use those convictions to move votes. Democrats bet big on this campaign, in part because they need to.

How’s that going? With three weeks of incubation and nearly nonstop corporate coverage, we might have our answer: Three points nationally in a poll of registered voters. The news cycle moves fast, and there are few things not already baked in about the president of the free world and the most famous man in it. If this is the apex, Democrats worried about strategy shouldn’t breathe easy just yet.

Axios: Top Dems: Biden has losing strategy

Daily Caller: Frank Luntz Impressed Trump ‘Making It Close’ In ‘Reliable’ Dem State After Conviction

Forbes: Trump Leads Biden In All Seven Swing States—As Inflation And Immigration Top Voter Concerns, Latest Survey Shows

Byron York: Can Biden make the election about Jan. 6?

