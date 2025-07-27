Self-evident truths aren’t so self-evident any more

In preparation for a recent doctor's appointment, I had to go online and complete a patient intake form. One of the questions asked for the patient's sex. In the past, I was given two choices — without necessary clarification. On this form, which is apparently standard these days, I saw this:

MALE

FEMALE

(Sex Assigned at Birth)

This kind of lunacy has been endorsed by the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association, ostensibly in the name of something called "safetyism" (i.e., to err on the side of not hurting anyone's delicate feelings).

God’s plan for the world is self-evident, and it requires us to put on our work boots and be His hands and feet.

America’s founders, perhaps inadvertently, caught on to this whole idea of “that which is obvious” when composing the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident.” Back in their day, everyone was on board with certain statements — for example, “All men are created equal.”

Our founders were merely stating the facts, and they were asking men and women of good will to sign on — along with the 56 representatives of the 13 original colonies who put their “official” John Hancocks on the document. These men, along with every patriot living in America at the time, pledged their “lives, fortunes, and sacred honor,” putting their blood and treasure on the line in the unknown and dangerous fight ahead.

Yet nearly 250 years later, many Americans can’t even perceive these truths, let alone fight for them.

How did this change?

Could it be that failing to believe in nature and nature's God — another of these self-evident truths of yesteryear — has removed any common basis by which truth can be self-evident? If you no longer believe in objective truth — or the God who defines it — then you’re free to invent your own reality, your own “truth,” and your own “gods.”

This shift helps explain how a baby in the womb can be dismissed as a mere “blob of tissue” and terminated at any point in pregnancy — even after birth in some places. It’s how a grown man can claim to be a woman, compete against girls in sports, and expect the rest of us to cheer him on as if biology had nothing to say about it.

It might also explain why many will champion open borders and still say they are good citizens of America. Never mind that a nation without borders is no nation at all — another self-evident truth.

Christians have a unique responsibility in this cultural moment. Like Queen Esther, we were “born for such a time as this.” We are not meant to sit this one out.

Unfortunately, some Christians sit on the sidelines, arguing that getting involved culturally or politically will “spoil their witness,” that they have been put on this Earth just to “preach the gospel.”

RELATED: Embodied truth: God's timeless design silences woke gender delusion

F. Boettcher/ZU_09 via Getty Images

And some among the “faithful” who have unashamedly joined the prevailing winds of an off-course culture are quick to point to passages like “judge not lest you be judged” to show that making waves in culture is un-Christian.

However, those who adopt this line of thinking are completely oblivious to what is happening out in the open and therefore act with political immaturity. The Bible, in both the Old and New Testaments, beckons believers to get involved in their world. They have to get their hands dirty and their hair messy in the righteous fight that encourages and supports building God’s kingdom on Earth.

God’s plan for the world is self-evident, and it requires us to put on our work boots and be His hands and feet.

This is the “mission” that we were “assigned at birth.”

Editor's note: A version of this article appeared originally at American Thinker.