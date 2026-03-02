Michael Jordan shocks NASCAR by doing something no one has done in 77 years

Michael Jordan is now dominating a new sport, and has started off 2026 by breaking records.

Jordan's 23XI racing team settled an antitrust lawsuit with NASCAR in December, after alleging the racing organization is a monopoly that uses unfair practices to decide which teams are guaranteed participation.

Now that Jordan's team has acquired that guaranteed (chartered) status, they have hit the ground running and immediately set an all-time record in 2026.

'It's time for change.'

In the 77 years of NASCAR racing, no team has ever won the first three races of a season until Jordan's 23XI team. Astoundingly, driver Tyler Reddick has won the Daytona 500, EchoPark Speedway, and the Circuit of the Americas to start the 2026 season, despite having zero first-place finishes in all of 2025.

"It’s time for change," Jordan told Fox NASCAR reporter Jamie Little after the race. "Time for change, and the guys feel the same thing. Tyler came in with the most pressure, I guess. Everybody expected him — or he had a chance — to win three in a row, and that's the hardest one to win. He kept to his strategy, and man, the guys put together a great car."

Jordan gave all the credit to his team and drivers, saying, "I just put up the money. I'm just a competitor."

"That's what it’s about — winning."

Just under Reddick at the top of the standings is another one of Jordan's drivers, Bubba Wallace. Wallace drives car No. 23, representing the number Jordan made famous during his time in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls.

Reddick drives car No. 45, a number Jordan briefly wore when he came out of retirement in 1995, before switching back to 23 in the playoffs that year.

"It's one race, but it was so important, so fitting that we were able to get three in a row and make history," Reddick said after the race, per NBC Sports. "Just trying to remember everything that I knew was going to be important there at the end and just tried to minimize the mistakes."

Jordan's lawsuit, which included team Front Row Motorsports, challenged NASCAR's charter program that consists of 36 charter teams who are guaranteed to compete in the field of 40 for each race.

The remaining four spots are decided by a rather complex system that differs depending on the race. In general, non-chartered teams typically compete in a qualifying race or win a spot based on their qualifying time.

As Fearless reported in 2024, Jordan's side argued that the unpredictability of being an non-chartered team meant the possible loss of drivers and sponsors from week to week, while binding the teams to the specific series (NASCAR), its tracks, and suppliers.

