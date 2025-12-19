Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images
'We're still on the air, Tim': Hockey announcer's hot mic sexual remarks result in suspension
December 19, 2025
The out-of-context comments were more than likely an attempt at a joke.
Philadelphia Flyers radio play-by-play announcer Tim Saunders may have some explaining to do to his superiors.
Saunders has been suspended for two games by the Flyers, and now the organization is apologizing for comments he made on Thursday night.
'We take this matter very seriously.'
During a commercial break in the third period of the Flyers and Buffalo Sabres game, Saunders went to a commercial break before he was heard making some non-hockey-related remarks.
"Now, they're going to take the TV time-out. We'll take it as well. Seven [minutes] gone in the third [period]. It's 3-2 Buffalo on the Philadelphia Flyers Broadcast Network," Saunders said, thinking he would then be off the air.
After a few seconds, the announcer is heard humming a tune to himself before more dead air, as muffled audio of in-arena promotions are heard in the background.
It was nearly 20 seconds after the start of a would-be commercial break when Saunders said, "While you're down there, would you mind blowing me?"
Following a few more seconds of silence, broadcast partner and former NHL player Todd Fedoruk inserted, "I think we're still on the air, Tim."
Saunders then seemingly has a good chuckle before stopping to seriously ask, "No, we're not, are we?"
As reported by Crossing Broad, Saunders took another long pause before laughing again and asking, "Are we? Do you have us? Mikey, talk to me."
On Friday morning, the Flyers issued an official statement on their social media saying they were "aware of the inappropriate comment" made during the TV time-out.
"These remarks do not reflect the standards of conduct or values we expect from anyone associated with our organization," the team wrote.
The Flyers then announced that, effective immediately, a two-game suspension had been issued while they "address this matter with all parties involved."
"We take this matter very seriously, and sincerely apologize to our listeners, fans and all those affected by these comments," the statement concluded.
The majority of Flyers fans on X reacted negatively to the announcement, with one Philly sports fan calling it an "incredible overreaction."
"A suspension??? World gone soft," a fan named Ryan said.
Jeff added, "Give him a raise."
The Flyers would go on to lose the game 5-3.
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
Andrew Chapados
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.@andrewsaystv →
