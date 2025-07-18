First Sign & Goodbye

First Sign

What divides

shadow from light

begins to soften. Notice





the shape of the shade

as the day contracts.

and how the blue hydrangeas





bunched beside

a pale brick wall

sink into the watery glare





of a lucid dream.

This is the first sign.

The new season





stealing along

the periphery.

And isn’t it a prayer,





to notice

what’s noticed?

The prayer,





the practice, the way

one walks through

an unimagined world.





Goodbye

To live in a place

Long enough to know





whole tonal ranges

of color and sound





between shrubbery

and asphalt.





In exile, the gaps

become companions—

how they relieve the senses





swarmed by traffic’s

shattered music.

Now, in summer’s rut,





I stand in a parking lot

under an overhang

and watch white threads of rain





evaporate the instant

they collapse into the ground.

And the heat makes a sound, eating rain.