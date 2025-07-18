By Blaze Media  |  Quarterly Magazine

Blaze Media
First Sign & Goodbye
Peter Gietl

First Sign & Goodbye

Poems of beauty.

First Sign

What divides

shadow from light

begins to soften. Notice


the shape of the shade

as the day contracts.

and how the blue hydrangeas


bunched beside

a pale brick wall

sink into the watery glare


of a lucid dream.

This is the first sign.

The new season


stealing along

the periphery.

And isn’t it a prayer,


to notice

what’s noticed?

The prayer,


the practice, the way

one walks through

an unimagined world.


Goodbye

To live in a place

Long enough to know


whole tonal ranges

of color and sound


between shrubbery

and asphalt.


In exile, the gaps

become companions—

how they relieve the senses


swarmed by traffic’s

shattered music.

Now, in summer’s rut,


I stand in a parking lot

under an overhang

and watch white threads of rain


evaporate the instant

they collapse into the ground.

And the heat makes a sound, eating rain.

Peter Gietl is a poet and writer.
Joseph Massey

Joseph Massey

Joseph Massey is a poet and writer living underground in Upstate New York.

