First Sign & Goodbye

First Sign
What divides
shadow from light
begins to soften. Notice
the shape of the shade
as the day contracts.
and how the blue hydrangeas
bunched beside
a pale brick wall
sink into the watery glare
of a lucid dream.
This is the first sign.
The new season
stealing along
the periphery.
And isn’t it a prayer,
to notice
what’s noticed?
The prayer,
the practice, the way
one walks through
an unimagined world.
Goodbye
To live in a place
Long enough to know
whole tonal ranges
of color and sound
between shrubbery
and asphalt.
In exile, the gaps
become companions—
how they relieve the senses
swarmed by traffic’s
shattered music.
Now, in summer’s rut,
I stand in a parking lot
under an overhang
and watch white threads of rain
evaporate the instant
they collapse into the ground.
And the heat makes a sound, eating rain.