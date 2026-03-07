Issue 05 / 2026

A fresh year dawns. In our fifth issue, it’s out with the old, in with the open questions and strange opportunities that define our national frontier. We document the latest loop in the perpetual roller coaster ride of a fast-changing Las Vegas; spend a long afternoon in the massive workshop hand-turning the perfect cowboy hat; traverse the ancient, turbulent terrain of criminals in Naples and revolutionaries in Nepal; and ride with ICE in the chill of the Upper Midwest. With a special focus on Texas — the legacy, the lore, and, of course, the barbecue — we toast with our favorite winter tipples and brave the frosty travel season. Home-front habits from thrifting to gifting on lock, we’re ready to brave ‘26’s new seasons, come what may.