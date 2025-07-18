The General Store

For many years, American production has slipped into outsourcing its jobs overseas, both to save a quick buck and to provide products for increasing numbers of people. However, this came at a steep cost—not only for the domestic economy but for America’s quality of life on the whole. American industries are founded on two main pillars: innovation and craftsmanship. Here, “good enough” just doesn’t make the cut: we reject complacency and dare to move forward, while at the same time staying grounded in the wisdom of our forebears. Look around, and you’ll find innumerable artisans and craftsmen who retained the American work ethic.

1. Equipment for the Range

With an emphasis on thoughtful design, Lynx Defense is your one-stop shop for all your range day needs. Founded in 2013 to provide an organized pistol bag, Lynx Defense has since grown into a much larger company committed to providing high-quality gun range accessories. Their team has over 150 years of combined sewing experience, and their commitment to sourcing and manufacturing their products in the USA guarantees the highest quality. Designed for portability, yet spacious enough for an impressive and organized loadout, the Concord pistol range bag is the solution every shooter at the range has been looking for. Price: $369.00

2. 3rd Generation Belts

Founded in 1968 as Lejon Inc. by the current owner’s grandfather and father, Lejon Leather Goods has since come to be known as the premier belt manufacturer on the West Coast. John W. Shirinian, the third-generation owner of Lejon, carries on the family legacy to this day. With an emphasis on sourcing and crafting all of their products in the USA, Lejon has produced over 32 million belts in its history. The Texas, sourced from American bison leather and handcrafted in their Corona, California, factory, features a Longhorn buckle and is built to withstand the test of time. Price: $134.00

3. Bona Fide USA Gloves





Sullivan Glove Company is one of only three glove companies left that still makes everything in the USA with American materials. Sullivan prides itself on ensuring that its customers are not supporting the many unsavory practices common in the textile industry. They source and handcraft their leather from American deer, elk, buffalo, and goat, all from their headquarters in Bend, Oregon. Pictured is their golden Elk Roper, which is tough enough for most types of work but also versatile enough for everyday use. Price: $95.00

4. Authentic Leather Bags

Based in Northern California, Oberon Design has a rich history of local partnerships with a focus on American craftsmanship. Founded by Brendan Smith in 1967, his company has expanded under his careful eye for more than 40 years. The team today is composed of a small group of passionate craftsmen devoted to their art and committed to producing the highest-quality leather goods. The Olivia Crossbody purse features an elegant pinstripe design and the occasional “perfect imperfection” in the leather, showing the life of the cow. It offers a luxurious amount of exterior and interior space, as well as a metal lock—also made in-house. Price: $272.00

5. By and for Military Spouses





R. Riveter, named after Rosie the Riveter, was founded by two military wives who bonded over their shared frustration of lacking meaningful employment opportunities due to the transitory nature of military life. Now, R. Riveter creates flexible employment opportunities for women facing the same challenges, allowing military spouses to craft handbags from wherever they’re stationed. Each bag journeys across the country, connecting makers in a nationwide support network for military families. The Patton, named after Simon S. Patton’s wife, combines a classic look with a modern eye for functionality. Price: $178.00

6. Best Knives in the Game

Founded in 2010 by Quintin Middleton, Middleton Made Knives was “built on faith and a dream.” The realization of a childhood passion for bladesmithing, the company crafts custom, high carbon steel blades in the small town of Saint Stephen, South Carolina. Quinton is known as the South’s premier bladesmith, even making custom blades for some of America’s top chefs by hand. Middleton Made Knives’ Classic and Signature Collections include wide varieties of culinary blades with bright bursts of color, making the company a perfect example of American artisanry. Price: $500.00

7. Military-grade rucksacks

Founded by a former Green Beret in 2008, GoRuck set out to create high-quality rucksacks inspired by those used in the military. In keeping with their Special Forces roots, GoRuck commits 1% of their top line annual revenue to supporting communities that protect the American way of life. You can also check out their GoRuck community challenges, which they have been hosting across the nation since 2010. Their new Bullet Ruck x Carryology–Berserker Viking collab showcases the finest craftsmanship and the highest quality material—all with a lifetime guarantee. Price: $495.00

8. Not your Average Wallet

Based in Jersey City, New Jersey, Billykirk was founded in 1999 by the brothers Chris and Kirk Bray. Self-proclaimed pioneers of the Made in America movement, the Bray brothers have been longtime giants in the revitalization and support of the American leather industry. Focused on producing leather products that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern functionality, Billykirk has always been committed to the intersection of art and utility. The No. 155 Card Case is one of their original designs tracing back to the beginning of the company and showcasing the brothers’ artful expertise for enriching everyday products. Price: $95.00

9. Privacy First

Everyone knows it: our phone data is constantly being accessed and sold by data brokers without our consent. But what can be done about it? Luckily, Unplugged, Erik Prince’s company, has a secure solution: UP Phone. Featuring an advanced operating system designed specifically for privacy protection and a physical “kill switch” on the body of the phone, you can rest assured that your data is kept private and secure in an increasingly vulnerable world. Price: $989.00