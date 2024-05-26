AI company Blackbird to help France combat cybersecurity risks at 2024 Olympics

Fox News Digital reported that hundreds of athletes will descend upon France for the 2024 Summer Olympic in the next two months. And one of the primary focuses is going to prepare for defense against cybersecurity threats.

The report noted that the focus on cybersecurity appears to have increased in recent years as "bad actors" have taken on more strategic methods. However, the advancements in artificial intelligence could make defense against cybersecurity more effective.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach voiced the need to embrace AI in a responsible way within sports. In April, the IOC made known its AI plan, which included identifying talent, personalizing training, and even improving judging fairness, per the report.

“At the centre of the Olympic AI Agenda are human beings. This means: the athletes. Because the athletes are the heart of the Olympic Movement," Bach said. "Unlike other sectors of society, we in sport are not confronted with the existential question of whether AI will replace human beings. In sport, the performances will always have to be delivered by the athletes. The 100 metres will always have to be run by an athlete – a human being. Therefore, we can concentrate on the potential of AI to support the athletes."

“AI can help to identify athletes and talent in every corner of the world. AI can provide more athletes with access to personalised training methods, superior sports equipment and more individualised programmes to stay fit and healthy," he continued.

"Beyond sporting performance, AI can revolutionise judging and refereeing, thereby strengthening fairness in sport. AI can improve safeguarding in sport. AI will make organising sporting events extremely efficient, transform sports broadcasting and make the spectator experience much more individualised and immersive.

The Olympics made the following statement:

A new AI-powered monitoring service will protect athletes and officials from online abuse at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 this summer. Following the launch of the Olympic AI Agenda, which outlines the envisioned impact that artificial intelligence can deliver for the Olympic Movement, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is demonstrating how AI can improve safeguarding in sport. Paris 2024 will mark the first time that AI will be in use to provide safe online spaces for such a large number of athletes competing in so many sports at the same time.

This is where Blackbird.AI's narrative intelligence platform called Constellation comes in. Constellation's purpose is to identify narratives derived from some type of disinformation, per the report.

The Blackbird site says that Constellation is used to "[u]ncover emerging narratives, ensuring real-time insights that surpass social listening tools, providing continuous visibility into evolving online conversations."

Constellation is also able to process a given narrative, assess the level of risk, and ultimately provide context to clear up the disinformation.

"We have a platform called Constellation, our intelligence platform, where we can discover, analyze, investigate online conversations on any platform and [help determine] the risk that it poses. We look at the visibility of the narrative," Sarah Boutboul, an intelligence analyst at Blackbird.AI, said.

Blackbird.AI said that a narrative attack is usually defined as any claim that has the potential to introduce serious harm by "shaping perceptions about a person, place, or thing in the information ecosystem."

Such attacks could lead to substantial financial loss and harm reputations. This is especially the case if the narrative was ignited by misinformation.

