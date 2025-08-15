Sydney Sweeney is rebuilding Americana — one Bronco at a time

Sydney Sweeney, the all-American icon we desperately need in our post-woke wasteland, is repairing classic Americana — one Ford at a time.

Her now-infamous American Eagle jeans ad may have hit the final nail in woke advertising’s coffin. Betting on the classic, winning formula — hot girl, blue jeans, cool car — American Eagle’s campaign with Sweeney paid off — big-time.

After years of gender-fluid, body-positive ads accompanied by ever-plummeting stock prices, American Eagle’s stock jumped 15% the day the campaign launched — bumping its market cap by $400 million.

The Zoomer bombshell is bringing back the wholesome Americana that we’ve lost to the Millennials’ woke crusade against family, beauty, hard work, and wholesome fun.

Sweeney can fix woke advertising. And apparently, she can fix cars, too.

Restoring the ‘all-American girl’

Amid the idle-making, mind-numbing sea of TikTok content, you may stumble across the surprisingly wholesome, grease-stained oasis of Syd’s Garage.

Separate from her main account, Syd’s Garage is a passion project. In partnership with Ford, Sweeney gets under the hood of Broncos and Mustangs, teaching viewers how to jump-start, fix tire pressure, and change air filters — all while wearing denim overalls, covered in sweat and engine grime, beaming with real joy.

I’ll admit, I had my doubts. Was this just another thirst trap for conservative dudes? Was Sweeney pulling a Cindy Crawford — cracking open a Pepsi in a low-cut top next to a cool car for clicks and kickbacks?

I’m happy to say she proved me wrong.

Syd’s Garage is wholesome, it’s all-American, and it actually shows Sweeney knows a thing or two about cars.

You won’t find low-cut tops or booty shorts here — to my relief. Instead, she’s decked out in Dickies jumpsuits, oversized T-shirts, and the occasional baseball cap as she documents the full restoration of her cherry-red 1969 Ford Bronco — lovingly named “Bronco.”

Her account also features her 1965 Mustang, “Brittney,” a sky-blue Fiat 500 beach cruiser called “Jolly,” and most recently, a tank-like Hummer H3 named “Arnold.”

Sweeney doesn’t outsource the work. She takes apart every piece, de-rusts every nook and cranny, changes the spark plugs, installs new transmissions, and, in her words, “cleans, cleans, cleans.”

It’s not flashy. It’s not overly produced. It’s just a girl who is genuinely passionate about cars — and it happens to be Sydney Sweeney. And as if the channel couldn’t get more lovable, Sweeney’s dad and dog are regularly featured.

Keep going, Sweeney

Say what you want about Sweeney, but the Zoomer bombshell is bringing back an iconic feminine American archetype that’s been lost to the Millennials’ woke crusade against family, beauty, hard work, and wholesome fun.

She’s “Rosie the Riveter” putting in some serious elbow grease. She’s the girl next door fixing cars the way her dad taught her. She loves her family, her dog, and off-roading in America’s deserts. And dare I say, the joy she has in overalls while working on her Bronco is even more stunning than her most glamorous red-carpet looks.

More often than not, the internet is a black hole of doom, gloom, clickbait, thirst traps, and trolls. Syd’s Garage is the exception. Maybe it will inspire a few girls to go offline, put on some gloves, and open a hood.